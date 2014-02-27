(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion
del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA's (FADE) ratings (BBB/Stable) will not be
affected by the upcoming Series 17 EUR225m Tap 2 and Series 18 EUR125m Tap 1
issuances.
Fitch has been informed by FADE's management company (Titulizacion de Activos
SGFT, SA, TdA ) of the Series 17 Tap 2 and Series 18 Tap 1 issuances, which also
benefit from the full government guarantee.
All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum
of EUR26.0bn. Consequently, the ratings are credit-linked to the Spanish
sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB/Stable/F2). Any change in
the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. The
issuances have no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 13,
14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 FADE bonds rated by Fitch as the terms of the
guarantee remain unaltered. Changes in the guarantee terms could affect ratings
for either existing and/or upcoming issuances.
FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit
rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation
platforms. FADE is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current
programme limit of EUR26bn, subject to certain conditions in the programme
documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity
dates and interest rates. However, all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by
the Spanish government according to the terms of the programme documentation.
FADE bonds total outstanding amount will be increased to EUR25bn after the
Series 17 Tap 2 and Series 18 Tap 1 issuances, which are expected to take place
on 6 March 2014.