(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Jingrui Holdings
Limited's
(Jingrui; B/Stable) profit warning for its results for 1H14 has
no impact on its
ratings. The substantial decrease in revenue and the possibility
the company
could post a loss is mainly due to the delivery schedule of its
projects, which
does not affect Jingrui's cash flow and credit profile
substantially. Fitch
expects the majority of this year's project deliveries to fall
in 2H14.
Fitch estimates that Jingrui's leverage (net debt over adjusted
inventory)
increased to nearly 55% at end-June 2014 from 44% at end-2013.
The company's
expenditure on land acquisitions of about CNY3bn in 1H14 was
high relative to
its contracted sales of CNY3bn, which contributed to the
increase in leverage.
However, Fitch expects Jingrui's leverage to drop towards 50% as
more property
sales are generated in 2H14 than in 1H14. Hence, Jingrui's
leverage is likely to
remain below 60% (above which negative rating action may be
considered) in 2014,
unless it acquires land aggressively in 2H14. Jingrui's
leverage, a key
constraint on its ratings, is at the high end of levels among
its 'B'-rated
peers.
Contact:
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9929
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
