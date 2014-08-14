(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact
on Provident
Financial plc's (Provident, BBB/Negative) ratings following its
acquisition of
car finance company, Duncton Group Limited (Duncton or
Moneybarn), which
operates under the Moneybarn brand. The acquisition will be
financed by raising
fresh equity, neutralising the impact on the group's
capitalisation from the
large goodwill generated on acquisition.
However, the acquisition supports Fitch's belief that there are
risks arising
from the company's continuing diversification away from its
traditional
home-collected credit model. Its risk profile is changing with
the move to a
different customer set, albeit all within the non-standard
category.
Fitch revised the Outlook on Provident's Long-term IDR to
Negative from Stable
on 5 June 2014 (see 'Fitch Revises Provident Financial plc's
Outlook to
Negative, Affirms at 'BBB'' at www.fitchratings.com) as a result
of Provident's
fast-growing diversification, originally towards the sub-prime
credit card
lending operations of Vanquis Bank. The diversification away
from its
traditional mature market is continuing through the acquisition
of Moneybarn.
The newly-acquired company is small compared with Provident's
balance sheet, and
the impact on its capitalisation broadly neutral. However, Fitch
will continue
to monitor the company's expansion into this field, and assess
the resulting
change, if any, in risk management and controls, loan
concentration,
risk-adjusted returns or capitalisation.
Provident is acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of
Duncton for a total
consideration of GBP120m, excluding transaction fees and other
costs. To finance
the acquisition, the group has simultaneously raised GBP120m of
equity (before
fees). Moneybarn provides second-hand car finance to
non-standard borrowers in
the UK. Loans are provided for up to four years, in the range of
GBP5,000-GBP25,000 and secured on the vehicle. Moneybarn
reported profit before
tax of GBP5.5m and net receivables of GBP128.5m for the year
ended 31 December
2013 under UK GAAP. The acquisition is estimated to generate
around GBP129m of
goodwill and other intangibles for Provident.
Contact:
Maria Rivas
Director
+44 20 3530 1163
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
