Aug 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on Southchester (RF) Limited's ratings from the
changes made to its mandate. Fitch affirmed Southchester's National Fund Credit Rating at
'AA+(zaf)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at 'V2(zaf)' in April 2013. The fund is
managed
by Peregrine Fund Platform (Proprietary) Limited (Peregrine).
Southchester has made changes to its investment mandate which result in the fund
incurring a marginal increase in market risk. The changes made remain consistent
with a National Fund Volatility Rating of 'V2(zaf)'.
The fund has extended its investment limits, with the approval of its investors,
as documented in its 10 May 2013 supplemental information memorandum.
Specifically, the fund's limit on weighted average maturity (WAM, i.e. term to
next interest reset date or duration) has increased to 90 days from 60 days and
its weighted average life (WAL, i.e. maturity to final legal maturity date) to
150 days from 120 days. Additionally, the limit on individual final maturity for
all assets has increased to 450 days from 365 days.
The fund may engage in short-term borrowing using reverse repo. The fund has
experienced a pattern of heavy redemption pressure at month-end followed by
inflows at the beginning of the following month. The portfolio manager is taking
measures to diversify its investor base and thus mitigate the impact of this
pattern. It also uses short-term borrowing to fund redemptions. Specifically the
fund "repos" out securities to high credit quality counterparties (major South
African and international banks rated 'AA(zaf)' or better) in exchange for cash
less a haircut. In the majority of cases, the fund manager expects such
borrowing to be for 72 hours or less. However, there may be limited
circumstances in which borrowing lasts for up to 30 days.
The fund manager estimates that the fund may reach a maximum level of short-term
borrowing of 25% of the fund's assets. The supplemental information memorandum
places no explicit limit on the level of short-term borrowing in which the fund
may engage.
Fitch has implemented procedures for monitoring the fund's level of short-term
borrowing. The agency will incorporate assumptions regarding the average and
maximum level of short-term borrowing in which the fund engages into its
calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor (MRF).
Fitch's estimate of a "worst-case" MRF for the fund remains consistent with a
National Fund Volatility Rating of 'V2(zaf)'. In this scenario, Fitch assumes
that the fund extends its WAM and WAL to the maximum levels permitted under its
revised investment limits and engages in short-term borrowing equating to 25% of
the fund's assets. The National Fund Volatility Rating is sensitive to the term
and level of short-term borrowing in which the fund engages. A material and
sustained increase in short-term borrowing above the maximum level expected by
the fund manager could lead Fitch to downgrade the National Fund Volatility
Rating.
The fund will continue to maintain 10% of its portfolio in securities maturing
overnight and/or liquid government securities, and 20% of its portfolio in
liquid government securities and/or securities maturing within seven days.
The fund's revised investment limits also allow it to invest in securities rated
in the 'BBB(zaf)' category. However, Fitch understands that Southchester does
not intend to invest in any such securities for the near future. As a result,
there is no immediate impact on the National Fund Credit Rating. Fitch will
immediately review the fund if it decides to invest in any such securities.