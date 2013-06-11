(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said that
there is no impact
on Yapi Kredi Portfoy's "Highest Standards(tur)" asset manager
rating or the
Fund Quality ratings assigned to four funds (as below) following
the recent
replacement of the CEO.
Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund: 'Strong'
Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Fund: 'Strong'
Yapi Kredi Invest Fixed Income Long Term Bonds and Bills Fund:
'Satisfactory'
Yapi Kredi Bank Fixed Income Private Banking Variable Growth
Fund:
'Satisfactory'
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's CEO, Gulsevin Yilmaz left the company on 21
May 2013 to
become CEO of the group's brokerage firm Yapi Kredi Investment.
This move
follows a tradition in the KOC group to rotate and promote key
managers within
their various financial institutions. Yapi Kredi's Board has
nominated Emir
Alpay as the new CEO. He has 17 years of experience in capital
markets including
fixed income trading and fund management, joining the group in
1996. He last
served as an executive vice president in Yapi Kredi Bank's
treasury department
responsible for derivatives and foreign exchange markets.
Fitch does not consider Yapi Kredi Portfoy's asset manager
rating will be
impacted as the company ensured instant succession with an
experienced manager
and does not expect the previous CEO's departure to trigger
other staff
fluctuation. Fitch believes Yapi Kredi Portfoy's new CEO will
follow the firm's
commercial plan that targets further outreach to investors,
including
international parties.
Yapi Kredi's investment and risk strategy for its funds is
largely determined by
its weekly investment and asset allocation committee. The key
decision making
body will be chaired by the new CEO. The portfolio strategy is
executed by fully
accountable PMs who enjoy controlled freedom to operate within
the committees
given guidelines. Fitch therefore does not expect a change to
the fund's
consistent management approach.
Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group and
UniCredit, Yapi
Kredi Portfoy is a leading Turkish investment management company
with TRY11.3bn
(EUR4.6bn) assets under management as of end-May 2013. The
company provides a
range of asset management services including mutual funds,
discretionary
portfolio management for corporate and individual clients,
investment advisory,
and private pension fund management.
Contact:
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D- 60325 Frankfurt am Main
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 144 299 177
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
