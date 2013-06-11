(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said that there is no impact on Yapi Kredi Portfoy's "Highest Standards(tur)" asset manager rating or the Fund Quality ratings assigned to four funds (as below) following the recent replacement of the CEO. Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund: 'Strong' Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Fund: 'Strong' Yapi Kredi Invest Fixed Income Long Term Bonds and Bills Fund: 'Satisfactory' Yapi Kredi Bank Fixed Income Private Banking Variable Growth Fund: 'Satisfactory' Yapi Kredi Portfoy's CEO, Gulsevin Yilmaz left the company on 21 May 2013 to become CEO of the group's brokerage firm Yapi Kredi Investment. This move follows a tradition in the KOC group to rotate and promote key managers within their various financial institutions. Yapi Kredi's Board has nominated Emir Alpay as the new CEO. He has 17 years of experience in capital markets including fixed income trading and fund management, joining the group in 1996. He last served as an executive vice president in Yapi Kredi Bank's treasury department responsible for derivatives and foreign exchange markets. Fitch does not consider Yapi Kredi Portfoy's asset manager rating will be impacted as the company ensured instant succession with an experienced manager and does not expect the previous CEO's departure to trigger other staff fluctuation. Fitch believes Yapi Kredi Portfoy's new CEO will follow the firm's commercial plan that targets further outreach to investors, including international parties. Yapi Kredi's investment and risk strategy for its funds is largely determined by its weekly investment and asset allocation committee. The key decision making body will be chaired by the new CEO. The portfolio strategy is executed by fully accountable PMs who enjoy controlled freedom to operate within the committees given guidelines. Fitch therefore does not expect a change to the fund's consistent management approach. Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group and UniCredit, Yapi Kredi Portfoy is a leading Turkish investment management company with TRY11.3bn (EUR4.6bn) assets under management as of end-May 2013. The company provides a range of asset management services including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management for corporate and individual clients, investment advisory, and private pension fund management. Contact: Roger Schneider, CIIA Senior Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D- 60325 Frankfurt am Main Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 144 299 177 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.