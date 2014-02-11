(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 11 (Fitch) First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
(FIBK) recently
announced its intention to acquire Mountain West Financial Corp.
(MWFC) and its
primary subsidiary Mountain West Bank, NA which at 4Q'13 had
approximately $650
million in assets. This is FIBK's first whole-bank transaction
since 2008. Given
the nominal impact on the company's balance sheet, from the
standpoint of assets
as well as capital, Fitch does not anticipate the transaction
will have any
impact on FIBK's ratings in the near term.
On Feb. 10, 2014, FIBK announced a definite agreement had been
reached with MWFC
to acquire all of its assets (including 12 branches) and
deposits. Fitch views
the pricing of the deal to be reasonable with FIBK paying 1.24x
tangible book
value of MWFC as of 4Q'13 in a transaction that will effectively
be 50% cash and
50% stock.
The post-merger company will have around $8.2 billion in total
assets and the #1
market share in Montana with nearly 20% of the state's deposits.
Given overlap
in the two companies' branch networks, Fitch anticipates that
FIBK will be able
to realize noticeable cost-saves soon after the transaction
closes.
Fitch has indicated in the past that over the long term, if FIBK
was able to
augment core earnings to equal those of higher rated peers while
maintaining
positive asset quality trends as well as reasonable capital
levels, it could
have a positive impact on the company's rating or Outlook. Fitch
notes that
FIBK's TCE ratio will be minimally affected by the transaction
and should build
to its current level over just a couple of quarters.
As with any merger or acquisition, there are risks relating to
management's
ability to effectively execute the transaction to realize full
synergies. Given
that this transaction is well within FIBK's operating footprint
and the
simplistic nature of MWFC's balance sheet, Fitch believes that
execution risk is
nominal.
