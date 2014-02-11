(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 11 (Fitch) First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) recently announced its intention to acquire Mountain West Financial Corp. (MWFC) and its primary subsidiary Mountain West Bank, NA which at 4Q'13 had approximately $650 million in assets. This is FIBK's first whole-bank transaction since 2008. Given the nominal impact on the company's balance sheet, from the standpoint of assets as well as capital, Fitch does not anticipate the transaction will have any impact on FIBK's ratings in the near term. On Feb. 10, 2014, FIBK announced a definite agreement had been reached with MWFC to acquire all of its assets (including 12 branches) and deposits. Fitch views the pricing of the deal to be reasonable with FIBK paying 1.24x tangible book value of MWFC as of 4Q'13 in a transaction that will effectively be 50% cash and 50% stock. The post-merger company will have around $8.2 billion in total assets and the #1 market share in Montana with nearly 20% of the state's deposits. Given overlap in the two companies' branch networks, Fitch anticipates that FIBK will be able to realize noticeable cost-saves soon after the transaction closes. Fitch has indicated in the past that over the long term, if FIBK was able to augment core earnings to equal those of higher rated peers while maintaining positive asset quality trends as well as reasonable capital levels, it could have a positive impact on the company's rating or Outlook. Fitch notes that FIBK's TCE ratio will be minimally affected by the transaction and should build to its current level over just a couple of quarters. As with any merger or acquisition, there are risks relating to management's ability to effectively execute the transaction to realize full synergies. Given that this transaction is well within FIBK's operating footprint and the simplistic nature of MWFC's balance sheet, Fitch believes that execution risk is nominal. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-0769 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.