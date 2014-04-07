(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Nigeria's large-scale GDP rebasing has
a mixed impact
on key sovereign rating metrics, and therefore no automatic
implications for
Nigeria's BB-/Stable sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says. It
could, however,
boost investor sentiment and that is likely to support the
sovereign credit
profile over the longer term.
The GDP uplift affects some key rating metrics positively and
some negatively.
2013 per capita GDP rises by 89% to USD2,900 on Fitch's
calculations. But it
remains below both the 'BB' and 'B' category peer group medians
of USD4,528 and
USD3,841, respectively. It is also below similarly rated oil
exporters Gabon
(USD10,688) and Angola (USD 5,703).
Per capita GDP ranking relative to other countries is more
important in our
sovereign rating methodology than the absolute level. Nigeria
overtakes just
three Fitch-rated sovereigns - Vietnam (B+), Philippines (BBB-)
and Bolivia
(BB-) - following the uplift.
The other main positive impact is on public debt indicators,
which are already a
rating strength and now look even stronger. 2013 debt-to-GDP
drops to 11.6% from
22% and the average deficit-to-GDP ratio is just 1.4% over the
past three years
(both calculated on a general government basis). However,
Nigeria's low non-oil
fiscal revenue now looks even lower at just 3.8% of GDP (2013
Fitch estimate).
The GDP uplift puts some other key metrics in a poorer light.
The 2013 current
account surplus shrinks to 4.1% of GDP (and is likely to be
overstated given the
large errors and omissions in the balance of payments). Foreign
direct
investment drops to less than 1% of GDP, among the lowest in the
region.
Broad money - a proxy for financial market development and
banking sector
penetration - also declines, from one-third of GDP to less than
one-fifth of
GDP. A number of other developmental indicators included in the
UN's Human
Development Index - such as education and health outcomes - are
unchanged, as
are relatively weak World Bank governance and business
environment indicators.
2013 real GDP growth was higher than previously estimated, with
the Nigerian
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revising its estimate up to 7.4% from
6.9%. However,
a lower estimate for 2011 meant that real annual GDP growth was
slightly lower
for the 2011-2013 rebased period as a whole (6.4%, from 7%),
though still well
above rating peers. The new series therefore shows more
variability in GDP
growth despite the more diversified economy revealed in the new
national
accounts, with a larger services and manufacturing sector (52.3%
and 6.8% of
GDP, respectively) and a smaller agricultural (22%) and oil
sector (14.4%).
So the rebasing exercise itself has no rating impact overall.
Nevertheless, the
results are likely to be credit positive in the longer term as
perceptions of
Nigeria as an investment destination improve. The rebasing also
highlights the
importance of data quality, which is taken into account in the
rating process.
The NBS yesterday released the results of a major overhaul and
update of
Nigeria's national accounts, including shifting the base year
forward by 20
years to 2010. This allows the better capture of a number of
economic sectors
which have appeared over this period.
This uplift raises Nigerian GDP in USD terms in 2013 to USD504bn
on Fitch
calculations, making it the largest economy in Africa, and the
26th-largest in
the world on World Bank calculations.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
