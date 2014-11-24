(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
an increase to
the amount of Laender 46's EUR1bn 1.125% fixed-rate bonds (ISIN:
DE000A13R889),
due 30 September 2024, by EUR250m to EUR1.25bn, will not affect
its 'AAA'
Long-term rating. The increase will take effect on 26 November
2014.
Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, and
the amount
increased is divided between the participating states as
follows:
State of Brandenburg: EUR31.25m
State of Bremen: EUR50m
State of Hamburg: EUR31.25m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR25m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR31.25m
State of Saarland: EUR31.25m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR50m
Therefore, the total proceeds are divided between the
participating states as
follows:
State of Brandenburg: EUR156.25m
State of Bremen: EUR250m
State of Hamburg: EUR156.25m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR125m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR156.25m
State of Saarland: EUR156.25m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR250m
Contacts:
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
