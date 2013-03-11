(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no rating
impact on Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB, A-/Stable) from Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust
Holdings, Inc.'s (SMTH) repayment of public funds through a
buy-back of its
common stocks owned by Resolution and Collection Corporation
(100%-owned by
Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan).
From a short-term perspective, the buy-back is credit-negative
for the group,
through resulting in lower capital levels. However, Fitch
believes SMTH's
capital will be rebuilt over the longer term through retained
earnings in a
low-growth environment. The agency expects moderate internal
capital generation
in the medium term, given the group's modest risk appetite and
solid asset
quality that is consistent with its trust banking business
model. In addition,
SMTH maintains some capital flexibility, as it will retain half
the shares
bought back as treasury stocks.
Public funds were injected into predecessor banks of SMTB
through an issue of
preferred stocks, which were subsequently converted into common
stocks in 2009.
The total buy-back amount (about JPY200bn) is equivalent to 9%
of SMTH's Tier 1
capital as of end-December 2012. About half of those common
stocks bought back
will be written off shortly, and the rest will be retained as
treasury stocks.
Fitch estimates the buy-back will shave approximately 1% point
off SMTH's
capitalisation, resulting in a Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of
about 7% at
end-March 2013. Fitch expects SMTH's Basel III-compliant common
equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio to remain somewhat lower than that of Japanese mega
banks, partly
due to its conservative risk-weighting under Foundation Internal
Ratings-based
approach. Nevertheless, SMTH's CET1 ratio is likely to exceed 7%
(minimum
requirement of 4.5% and capital buffer of 2.5%) by end-March
2016, compared with
a low 6% at end-September 2012, on a fully-implemented basis.
