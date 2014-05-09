(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on Alpha Bank AE's (B-/Stable/b-) EUR3.750bn mortgage covered bonds'' 'B'/Positive rating following recent amendments to the programme documentation. The amendments primarily consist of a change in the maturity profile of the bonds in a scenario where the issuer is no longer able to make the payments that become due under the covered bonds. The programme now encompasses a soft-bullet maturity profile with a 12-month principal extension as opposed to a pass-through structure previously. Fitch has revised the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) to 0 (full discontinuity) from 3 (moderate high), which reflects the agency's view that the covered bonds would not survive a liquidation of the issuer. The D-Cap is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment, which is the weak-link component, and takes into account the new soft-bullet maturity profile of the covered bonds. The revised assessment reflects Fitch's view that the 12-month principal maturity extension of the covered bonds would not be sufficient to successfully monetise the cover pool upon enforcement of the recourse against the cover assets. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has taken into account the rescheduling of the maturity date for the EUR1bn outstanding Series I to 2015 from 2014. The reference rate of the EUR500m Series IV has been modified to three-month EURIBOR from the ECB rate. Upon an issuer event of default (as defined in the programme documentation) or if the bonds are not redeemed at the maturity date, the reference rate of the EUR1bn Series III and EUR500m Series IV revert to one-month EURIBOR from three-month EURIBOR and the interest payment dates become monthly instead of quarterly. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the maximum level of asset percentage (AP) of 95% allowed by the Greek covered bond law (equivalent to 5.26% overcollateralisation), which is in line with the breakeven AP calculated by Fitch at 'B'. This level of AP still provides at least 51% of recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'B' rating scenario and allows a one-notch uplift above the 'B-' rating on a probability of default basis. Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Paolo Sala Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 292 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 Milan 20123 Anastasiya Kapustina Analyst +44 20 3530 1516 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.