(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) BB&T Corporation (BBT) recently
announced its
intention to acquire Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. (SUSQ) and its
primary
subsidiary Susquehanna Bank which at third quarter 2014 (3Q'14)
had
approximately $18.6 billion in assets, according to Fitch
Ratings. On a pro
forma basis, this acquisition represents less than 10% of
assets, and a
projected 50 basis point (bps) to 60bps impact to Common Equity
Tier 1,, both of
which are considered manageable in the context of BBT's credit
profile. As such,
Fitch does not anticipate the transaction will have any impact
on BBT's ratings.
On Nov. 12, 2014, BBT announced a definitive agreement had been
reached with
SUSQ to acquire all of its assets (including 252 branches) and
deposits for $2.5
billion. Fitch views the pricing of the deal to be reasonable
with BBT paying
1.69x tangible book value of SUSQ in a transaction that will be
financed in 70%
stock and 30% cash.
While the transaction does not present a great deal of
geographical overlap
within BBT's footprint, it does improve its market share in
Maryland, increasing
to the fifth position, from seventh. Further, the acquired
markets in
Pennsylvania and New Jersey are contiguous to BBT's existing
footprint. With
this acquisition, BBT gains the number one share in Lancaster,
PA, the 11th in
Philadelphia, and incrementally improves its position in the
Baltimore
metropolitan statistical area (MSA).
As with any merger or acquisition (M&A), there are operational
and
execution-related risks. Given BBT's track record and competency
in bank
acquisitions, Fitch believes related risks will be managed well
within BBT's
risk management infrastructure. Further, BBT intends to phase-in
the integration
over a lengthy period to minimize disruption, as well as pause
on further bank
M&A transactions, which is considered prudent.
BBT's ratings were recently affirmed at 'A+/F1' in early
October, as part of the
large regional bank periodic review. The affirmation reflected
its conservative
risk appetite, strong management team, and improving financial
profile. A
transaction of this magnitude was incorporated in Fitch's last
rating action, as
BBT is expected to be an opportunistic acquirer of banks and
nonbanking
companies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.