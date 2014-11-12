(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) BB&T Corporation (BBT) recently announced its intention to acquire Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. (SUSQ) and its primary subsidiary Susquehanna Bank which at third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) had approximately $18.6 billion in assets, according to Fitch Ratings. On a pro forma basis, this acquisition represents less than 10% of assets, and a projected 50 basis point (bps) to 60bps impact to Common Equity Tier 1,, both of which are considered manageable in the context of BBT's credit profile. As such, Fitch does not anticipate the transaction will have any impact on BBT's ratings. On Nov. 12, 2014, BBT announced a definitive agreement had been reached with SUSQ to acquire all of its assets (including 252 branches) and deposits for $2.5 billion. Fitch views the pricing of the deal to be reasonable with BBT paying 1.69x tangible book value of SUSQ in a transaction that will be financed in 70% stock and 30% cash. While the transaction does not present a great deal of geographical overlap within BBT's footprint, it does improve its market share in Maryland, increasing to the fifth position, from seventh. Further, the acquired markets in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are contiguous to BBT's existing footprint. With this acquisition, BBT gains the number one share in Lancaster, PA, the 11th in Philadelphia, and incrementally improves its position in the Baltimore metropolitan statistical area (MSA). As with any merger or acquisition (M&A), there are operational and execution-related risks. Given BBT's track record and competency in bank acquisitions, Fitch believes related risks will be managed well within BBT's risk management infrastructure. Further, BBT intends to phase-in the integration over a lengthy period to minimize disruption, as well as pause on further bank M&A transactions, which is considered prudent. BBT's ratings were recently affirmed at 'A+/F1' in early October, as part of the large regional bank periodic review. The affirmation reflected its conservative risk appetite, strong management team, and improving financial profile. A transaction of this magnitude was incorporated in Fitch's last rating action, as BBT is expected to be an opportunistic acquirer of banks and nonbanking companies. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.