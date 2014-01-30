(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no
rating impact on
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.a. (BMPS; BBB/Negative/F3)
EUR6.42bn
mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG)
rating following
recent amendments to the hedging structure. The OBG are rated
'A' on Negative
Outlook and guaranteed by MPS Covered Bond S.r.l. (MPS CB).
Although the amendments have led to a decrease in
Fitch-calculated break even
asset percentage (AP) for the 'A' rating to 77.5% from 79.5%, it
is still above
the 73.5% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This
73.5% AP
published in BMPSâ€™s quarterly investor report, together with
BMPSâ€™s Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and the unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 1 (very high discontinuity risk), underpin the OBGâ€™s 'A'
rating.
The 73.5% AP provides for outstanding recoveries (in excess of
91%) on the OBG
in an 'A' stress scenario and allows the OBG to achieve two
notches on a
recovery basis above the â€˜BBB+â€™ rating on a probability of
default basis.
BMPS, as swap counterparty, and the guarantor have recently
agreed to terminate
the asset swap agreement closed at inception. In addition, the
covered bond
swaps on the EUR50m zero-coupon registered OBG due May 2031, on
the EUR1bn
fixed-rate series due June 2015 and on the two EUR75m fixed rate
registered
covered bonds have been terminated. Pursuant to the termination
agreement, no
termination payments were due by the guarantor.
The liability swap agreements on the remaining fixed-rate OBG,
totalling
EUR2.72bn, have been novated with Societe Generale (SG,
A/Stable/F1) and UBS
Limited (UBS, A/Stable/F1). The EUR2.5bn floating-rate OBG
remains unhedged, but
benefit from some natural hedge granted by the current pool
composition.
As of September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 86% floating
and 14% fixed
rate loans; about 4% of the cover assets have an option to
switch from fixed to
floating and vice versa and 57% of the pool consisted of
floating rate loans
with cap with a weighted average cap of 5.5%. In its cash flow
analysis Fitch
has modelled the stressed assets cash flows under its stable,
decreasing and
increasing interest rates scenarios to reflect the new hedging
structure.
As part of its discontinuity analysis, Fitch has revised the
privileged
derivative risk assessment of the D-Cap to low from moderate, to
reflect the
limited dependence of the OBG programme on swap counterparties.
It also reflects
the agencyâ€™s view that external derivative counterparties
leave covered bond
investors less vulnerable to an issuer event of default compared
with programmes
with internal derivative counterparties. The privileged
derivatives component is
not the weakest link in Fitchâ€™s discontinuity risk assessment
which remains very
high, driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk component.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the rating will be affected, among
others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to
remain stable over time.
