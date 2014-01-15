(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos Santander 2's (FTA Santander 2, the issuer) asset-backed commercial
paper's (ABCP) rating is not affected by recent changes to the structure. On 14
January 2014, the issuer and the liquidity facility contract were renewed for
another year. The repayment of the liquidity facility is now subordinated to
outstanding commercial paper (CP).
The issuer is a single-seller ABCP programme structured to purchase short-term
receivables originated in Spain by Banco Santander (BBB+/Stable/F2). The
receivables correspond to commercial credit discounts and credit advances
provided by Banco Santander to Spanish enterprises. The conduit finances
revolving purchases via the issuance of CP.
The issuer's structure has been modified to introduce total liquidity coverage
for 100% of outstanding CP. The repayment of the liquidity facility provided by
Banco Santander is subordinated to outstanding CP. Consequently, the structure
has been simplified as several protection features designed to control the
maturity gap between assets and liabilities of the issuer are no longer
necessary and have been removed.
Fitch believes that this simplified structure provides more protection to the
noteholders as the programme is now a fully supported structure where investors
are not exposed to the credit risk of the underlying assets. The protection
requires Banco Santander to be performing and consequently the ABCP rating is
linked to Banco Santander's Short-term Issuer Default Rating.