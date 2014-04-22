(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recently
announced
retirement of the lead portfolio manager (PM) of the Henderson
Horizon Global
Property Equities Fund, Patrick Sumner, will not affect the
fund's 'Strong' Fund
Quality Rating. The lead PM will be replaced by co-lead PMs Guy
Barnard and Tim
Gibson in a managed succession that will complete in June 2014.
We view the prolonged period over which the succession is being
effected and the
track-record of the new co-lead PMs, both in terms of working
together and in
the case of Mr Barnard, the long period of time he worked with
Mr Sumner, will
mitigate the risk of style drift and performance erosion.
Fitch believes the fund management team has had sufficient time
to ensure a
smooth transfer of responsibilities, given that the succession
has been planned
over 21 months. Furthermore, Fitch believes that the portfolio
management
approach will remain stable because of the five years Mr Barnard
and Mr Sumner
spent working together. The fund pursues a set of defined
regional, country (in
Asia) and sector (in the US) index deviation rules, which
contributes to
consistency of approach.
The new co-lead PMs will continue in their pre-existing
responsibilities. Mr
Barnard is the PM for the European allocation (and assumes
responsibility for
the regional allocation) and Mr Gibson is the PM for the Asian
allocation. The
responsibility for the US allocation remains unchanged through a
joint venture
with Harrison Street Securities LLC. Mr Barnard and Mr Gibson
have experience
of working together, having co-managed the Henderson
Asia-Pacific Property
Equities Fund (assets under management of USD345m as of
end-February 2014) for
the last 12 months. Mr Barnard has a reasonable tenure with the
firm (eight
years) while Mr Gibson has three years.
Conversely, the departure of Mr Sumner represents a loss of
experience and
expertise from the team. Henderson has recruited replacement
staff in London;
however, the new hires are inevitably less experienced than Mr
Sumner. Fitch
believes that the geographic separation of the co-lead PMs
represents a
challenge to the fund. While the new co-lead PMs have experience
of working
together, the fund they co-manage has underperformed peers and
the index during
their tenure to date.
Fitch has not placed the fund 'Under Review', despite the
material change to the
fund's key portfolio management staff; however, it will monitor
the fund and the
progress of the succession closely over the coming months. It
may take a rating
action should the fund experience sustained underperformance
relative to peers
and its benchmark and/or a materially different performance
profile.
