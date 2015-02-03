(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Labco S.A.'s
(Labco)
planned EUR100m tap issue on its existing senior secured notes
due 2018
(BB-/RR3) has no impact on its Issuer Default Rating (IDR;
B+/Stable) or on the
rating of the instrument. Labco will use the issue proceeds to
partially repay
drawings on its revolving credit facility (RCF), increasing the
available amount
for drawdown under this line.
Fitch expects Labco to continue with its strategy of small
debt-funded bolt-on
acquisitions within the European laboratory testing markets. The
renewed
availability under the RCF (about EUR120m) will likely result in
larger spending
on bolt-on acquisitions over the medium term than we have
previously expected.
However, Fitch expects these acquisitions will be accretive to
EBITDA and funds
from operations (FFO) and carry low integration risk, thereby
supporting
above-average recovery prospects for senior secured noteholders.
Headroom under the current 'B+' IDR level is low. In the short
term, Labco's
credit metrics are likely to slightly weaken as a result of the
tap issue,
pending full contribution of bolt-on acquisitions made in
2013/14. However,
Fitch expects FFO adjusted gross leverage to remain below 6.5x
(pro forma for
acquisitions) and free cash flow to be comfortably positive on a
sustained
basis, supporting ratings.
While Labco and its immediate peer, Cerba European Lab SAS
(Cerba; B+/Negative),
exhibit broadly similar credit metrics, the Negative Outlook on
Cerba mainly
reflects the higher execution risk associated with the upcoming
integration of
Novescia, a significantly larger target than what Cerba and
Labco are used to as
part of their respective 'buy and build' strategies. Therefore,
Fitch will
continue to monitor Labco's M&A strategy. Any large,
debt-funded or
margin-dilutive acquisition may have an adverse impact on the
group's ratings or
Outlook.
