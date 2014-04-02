BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on the ratings of Norwegian covered bonds from the implementation of its revised criteria (see 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014 on www.fitchratings.com).
Norwegian covered bonds are excluded from Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift in the near term because bank resolution legislation remains under development. Fitch amended its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where resolution tools are in place including the bail-in of certain debt, from which covered bonds are explicitly exempt. The amendment to the criteria is centred on an uplift above the IDR, ranging from zero to three notches, applied prior to Fitch's discontinuity risk analysis.
Fitch currently rates the following Norwegian covered bond programmes:
Sparebank 1, Mortgage Covered Bonds, 'AAA'/Stable
Sandnes, Mortgage Covered Bonds, 'AA'/Stable
KLP Kommunekreditt, Public Sector Covered Bonds, 'AAA'/Stable
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)