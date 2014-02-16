(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 16 (Fitch) Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL)
ratings have not been
impacted by the announcement of an acquisition by its parent,
Heartland New
Zealand Limited (HNZ). HNZ has announced its intention to
acquire the New
Zealand and Australian Home Equity Release mortgage business of
Seniors Money
International Limited (SMI) on 14 February 2014.
HNZ plans to acquire Sentinel New Zealand (Sentinel) and
Australian Seniors
Finance, including their respective Home Equity Release mortgage
portfolios,
operational infrastructures, and funding arrangements for
NZD87m. The
transaction will be funded by cash (NZD48.3m, of which NZD20m
will be raised
through the issuance of equity to existing HNZ shareholders) and
the issuance of
NZD38.7m of HNZ shares to SMI's shareholders. The aggregated
value of the assets
is approximately NZD760m, and will account for 30% of HNZ's
total assets. HNZ's
intention is to transfer Sentinel's New Zealand mortgages into
HBL over the next
two to three years, while the Australian mortgage book will
remain with HNZ.
Sentinel is New Zealand's largest provider of Home Equity
Release mortgages,
with a market share of 80%. Its acquisition and the step-by-step
transfer into
HBL follow the bank's strategy of being a major player in niche
products in New
Zealand. The size of Sentinel's New Zealand book is NZD340m, and
the transfer
will be funded through the growth in customer deposits. As most
of New Zealand's
population holds its wealth and future pension in property,
Fitch believes there
is reasonable potential for further growth. Potential risks are
mostly, but not
exclusively, of an operational nature. HBL has put in place
tight guidelines to
limit these risks and protect its reputation. Fairly strict
loan-to-value (LVR)
limits should protect HBL from any potential house price
corrections. However,
longer life expectancy could create repayment pressure.
As the transfer will take place over time, the impact on HBL's
capital should be
manageable, and Fitch expects HBL will improve its retained
earnings. The loan
book is well seasoned and diversified, with Sentinel's average
LVR standing at
32.7% in December 2013. The Australian Home Equity Release
mortgage book will
remain on HNZ's balance sheet, funded exclusively by
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (AA-/Stable) funding arrangements. The acquisition
is still subject
to certain conditions, including SMI shareholders consent.
HBL's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: 'F3';
Viability Rating: 'bbb-';
Support Rating: '5'; and
Support Rating Floor: 'NF'.
Primary Analyst:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
