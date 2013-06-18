(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings said that the proposed fuel price increases in Indonesia will not impact PT
Pertamina (Persero)'s (Pertamina; BBB-/Stable) public service obligation (PSO) or its
linkages with the state, which drive its ratings. Also, the proposed price increases, if
implemented, will not have a material impact on the financial profile of Pertamina given the
structure of the subsidy mechanism.
Early this week the Indonesian parliament approved an increase of fuel prices,
which would result in a 44% increase in subsidised petrol and a 22% increase in
subsidised diesel. Fitch estimates the proposed price revisions can reduce the
annualised state subsidy to Pertamina by about USD8bn at current international
oil prices. This compares with a total state subsidy of USD22bn paid to
Pertamina in 2012.
Pertamina's subsidy mechanism ensures that the company receives a margin above
the relevant mean of Platts Singapore prices for both subsidised gasoline and
diesel it sells under its PSO mandate. The increase in retail selling prices
will result in a decrease in the per unit subsidy Pertamina receives from the
state, against higher revenue from consumers, resulting in overall unchanged
cash flows per unit of fuel sold.
Fitch believes that higher retail prices could impact volumes sold to an extent,
although this is unlikely to materially hurt Pertamina's cash generation. The
reduced reliance on state subsidies will be only marginally positive for
Pertamina's working capital requirement, as much of the annual subsidy,
typically around 95%, is received on a monthly basis.
Despite the retail price increases of subsidised fuel, these will still be sold
below market prices. Over 50% of Pertamina's sales are derived from the sale of
these subsidised products, and its EBITDA would be negative if not for this
compensating subsidy. Fitch also believes that the subsidy mechanism would
remain in place in the foreseeable as further material increases in retail fuel
prices are politically challenging.
Pertamina is one of the most important state-linked entities in executing
Indonesia's national energy policy, and the country's sole refiner and dominant
retailer of petroleum products.