(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Singapore-based ParkwayLife REIT's (PREIT) rating (BBB/Stable) will not be immediately affected by its debt-funded acquisition of five nursing homes in Japan. However, this purchase, together with an earlier acquisition, would increase its leverage to the negative rating threshold of 6.5x. Fitch estimates that PREIT's funds flows from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage would be between 6.25x and 6.5x after these acquisitions, up from 5.87x as of 30 June 2013. Based on our rating case assumptions, Fitch expects PREIT's leverage to be below or at the negative rating guideline of 6.5x. Any further debt-funded acquisitions resulting in PREIT's FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis could result in a negative rating action. PREIT acquired the five nursing homes from KK Sawayaka Club, from whom the former has already acquired 10 Japanese nursing home properties. The five properties are located in the Nigata, Mie, Ehime and Fukuoka prefectures. PREIT has no previous presence in the first three locations. In July 2013, PREIT has completed the acquisition two other nursing homes from a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenedix Inc, with operators Asset Co. Ltd and Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center in the prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka. Aggregate capital expenditure incurred on the seven nursing home acquisitions so far in FY13 has been SGD86.5m. As of 31 July 2013, PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio comprised 35 properties. PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio, accounting for 33.7% of PREIT's revenues and 32.6% of net property income in H113, provides geographic diversity and granularity to PREIT's portfolio. PREIT is currently capitalising on the low interest-rate environment by funding its portfolio expansion through debt. PREIT has locked its interest costs on the majority of its floating-rate debt through interest rate swaps up to five years. An increase in interest rates is, therefore, unlikely to impact the profitability of PREIT's existing portfolio in the medium term, but would depress the yield (EBITDA less interest expense/property value) on further debt-funded acquisitions and result in a deterioration of its projected FFO fixed charge cover. PREIT's Japanese nursing homes cater to the middle and upper middle income segments of society. Japan is in the midst of macroeconomic reforms to kickstart GDP growth and reduce fiscal deficit. These reforms extend to the healthcare system, which is currently characterised by public pensions, state-funded health care, and state-funded nursing care. While the timing and implications of the proposed healthcare reforms are uncertain, Fitch believes that the performance of PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio is unlikely to be affected in the next 12 months because its residents are predominantly independent of state aid. Other developments that may result in a negative rating action are a sustained fall in operating EBITDA margin remaining below 75% (H113: 81.4%) or in FFO fixed charge cover below 6.0x (H113: 10.02x). No positive rating action is expected in the medium term given PREIT's high financial leverage and smaller size relative to other Fitch-rated REITs. PREIT's rating is supported by the inelasticity of demand, moderate operating risk and stable outlook for the healthcare and aged care sectors. It also reflects a strong regulatory operating environment, a moderately diversified portfolio and the contractual protection offered by 90% (by revenue) of PREIT's lease agreements against declining rents.