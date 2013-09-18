(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Singapore-based
ParkwayLife REIT's (PREIT) rating (BBB/Stable) will not be
immediately affected
by its debt-funded acquisition of five nursing homes in Japan.
However, this
purchase, together with an earlier acquisition, would increase
its leverage to
the negative rating threshold of 6.5x.
Fitch estimates that PREIT's funds flows from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage would be between 6.25x and 6.5x after these
acquisitions, up from 5.87x
as of 30 June 2013. Based on our rating case assumptions, Fitch
expects PREIT's
leverage to be below or at the negative rating guideline of
6.5x. Any further
debt-funded acquisitions resulting in PREIT's FFO-adjusted net
leverage
exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis could result in a negative
rating action.
PREIT acquired the five nursing homes from KK Sawayaka Club,
from whom the
former has already acquired 10 Japanese nursing home properties.
The five
properties are located in the Nigata, Mie, Ehime and Fukuoka
prefectures. PREIT
has no previous presence in the first three locations.
In July 2013, PREIT has completed the acquisition two other
nursing homes from a
wholly owned subsidiary of Kenedix Inc, with operators Asset Co.
Ltd and Nihon
Kaigo Iryo Center in the prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka.
Aggregate capital
expenditure incurred on the seven nursing home acquisitions so
far in FY13 has
been SGD86.5m.
As of 31 July 2013, PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio
comprised 35
properties. PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio, accounting
for 33.7% of
PREIT's revenues and 32.6% of net property income in H113,
provides geographic
diversity and granularity to PREIT's portfolio.
PREIT is currently capitalising on the low interest-rate
environment by funding
its portfolio expansion through debt. PREIT has locked its
interest costs on the
majority of its floating-rate debt through interest rate swaps
up to five years.
An increase in interest rates is, therefore, unlikely to impact
the
profitability of PREIT's existing portfolio in the medium term,
but would
depress the yield (EBITDA less interest expense/property value)
on further
debt-funded acquisitions and result in a deterioration of its
projected FFO
fixed charge cover.
PREIT's Japanese nursing homes cater to the middle and upper
middle income
segments of society. Japan is in the midst of macroeconomic
reforms to kickstart
GDP growth and reduce fiscal deficit. These reforms extend to
the healthcare
system, which is currently characterised by public pensions,
state-funded health
care, and state-funded nursing care. While the timing and
implications of the
proposed healthcare reforms are uncertain, Fitch believes that
the performance
of PREIT's Japanese healthcare portfolio is unlikely to be
affected in the next
12 months because its residents are predominantly independent of
state aid.
Other developments that may result in a negative rating action
are a sustained
fall in operating EBITDA margin remaining below 75% (H113:
81.4%) or in FFO
fixed charge cover below 6.0x (H113: 10.02x).
No positive rating action is expected in the medium term given
PREIT's high
financial leverage and smaller size relative to other
Fitch-rated REITs.
PREIT's rating is supported by the inelasticity of demand,
moderate operating
risk and stable outlook for the healthcare and aged care
sectors. It also
reflects a strong regulatory operating environment, a moderately
diversified
portfolio and the contractual protection offered by 90% (by
revenue) of PREIT's
lease agreements against declining rents.
