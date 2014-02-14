(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Swedbank AB's (A+/Stable/F1) acquisition of Sparbanken
Oresund and a 22% stake in Sparbanken Skane is not material to its ratings. The
latter will be created from the merger of Fars & Frosta, Sparbanken 1826 and some branch
operations of Sparbanken Oresund.
The transaction strengthens Swedbank's franchise in southern Sweden. At the same
time it also rationalises the region's savings banks' branch operations, with
clear geographical coverage. As part of the transaction, Swedbank will sell
eight branches of Sparbanken Oresund to Sparbanken Skane, which will become the
largest savings bank in Sweden.
The transactions reflect a move by smaller banks towards consolidation due to
rising pressure on their cost base, and hence overall profitability, from
further technological and regulatory requirements.
The financial effect on Swedbank is limited. Swedbank will pay SEK3bn for
Sparbanken Oresund, a price close to book value, while receiving SEK1.8bn for
the sale of the latter's eight branches. The operations acquired represent a
small 2% of risk-weighted assets.
The transactions reduce Swedbank's risk-weighted capital ratios by around 60bp,
primarily driven by the addition of risk-weighted assets, to an estimated still
strong fully loaded Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.7% at end-2013.
Sparbanken Oresund's risk-weighted assets are currently calculated using the
standardised approach, meaning that once integrated into Swedbank's credit risk
modeling and internal-ratings based approaches, the final effect is expected to
be smaller.
Transaction and integration risks for Swedbank are easily manageable, in Fitch's
view. Sparbanken Oresund is expected to be fully integrated into Swedbank within
the next three years, generating some cost and revenue synergies. The deals are
subject to the approvals of the Swedish banking and competition authorities, as
well as the foundation that currently owns Sparbanken Oresund, and are expected
to be completed in 2Q14.