June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected
by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of
EUR1.16bn. Following the increase, the total amount of series (including the amortising series)
rises to EUR1.19bn. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be increased
effective 25 June 2013.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR174,000,000
Series 2010-2: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR174,000,000
Series 2010-4: EUR37,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR288,600,000
Series 2011-2: EUR7,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR72,400,000
Series 2012-1: EUR14,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR106,100,000
Series 2012-2: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR79,600,000
Series 2012-3: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR79,600,000
Series 2012-4: EUR26,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR189,700,000
Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed
the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see
Fitch Assigns 'AAAsf' to VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable,
dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.