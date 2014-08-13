(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the acquisition of
Voyage Holdings
Limited's (Voyage) by Partners Group and Duke Street from
HgCapital has no
impact on Voyage's ratings. This is because the debt levels of
the restricted
group are unaffected by the shareholding change. The acquisition
price of the
transaction is GBP375m.
Voyage is rated at Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B' with Stable
Outlook, while at
its subsidiary, Voyage Care BondCo plc's senior secured notes
are rated
'BB'/'RR1' and second lien notes 'CCC+'/ 'RR6'.
As part of this transaction, the existing debt structure
comprising a GBP30m
revolving credit facility (RCF), GBP222m senior secured notes
and GBP50m second
lien notes is intended to remain in place. To this effect, the
issuer of the
notes, VoyageBondCo plc has launched a consent solicitation with
the noteholders
seeking a waiver of the requirement for the issuer to offer to
repurchase the
notes if the transaction proceeds, and also an amendment of the
indentures to
deem each of Partners Group and Duke Street and their respective
affiliates
permitted holders. .
The change in ownership will not result in fresh equity
injection into the group
at completion. As part of the transaction, the existing loan
notes, which
amounted to about GBP400m as of the financial year to March
2014, will remain
in place but will be reduced to GBP110m after the transaction.
Fitch continues
to exclude these instruments from the calculation of its
leverage metrics due to
their equity-like features.
Voyage's ratings continue to reflect its leading market position
as the
independent provider of care to people with learning disability.
They also take
into account on-going pressure on its EBITDA margins from
limited fee inflation
and rising costs reflected in the high funds from operations
(FFO)
lease-adjusted gross leverage at FYE14 of 7.1x (6.7x adjusted
for lower lease
costs and bolt-on acquisitions in FY14). While leverage is tight
for the 'B'
rating, its FFO fixed charge cover at 1.8x (1.9x pro-forma)
remains consistent
with the rating. We expect improvement in Voyage's operating
performance and
cost control to result in gradual deleveraging from FY15. The
new ownership will
not result in any change to the current strategy or financial
policy of the
group.
