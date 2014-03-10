(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Taiwan-based Yuanta
Securities Co., Ltd's (YS; BBB+/Stable) proposed acquisition of
Tong Yang
Securities (Tong Yang) in Korea and establishment of a joint
venture in China
are not significant enough to affect the ratings of YS which in
turn drives the
ratings of other entities within the Yuanta Group.
The planned acquisition and investment in the joint venture will
not tax the
Yuanta Group's strong financial flexibility. The investment in
the Chinese joint
venture will amount to just 2% of the group's equity, while the
planned
acquisition of 50.3% of Tong Yang will form 5% of its equity.
Both can be funded
by excess regulatory capital or liquid assets, rather than debt.
Yuanta Group's
balance sheet will therefore remain robust after the two
transactions, with YS's
ratio of equity to assets high at around 44% and its parent's
double leverage
moderate at around 111% at end 2013.
Although the two transactions will allow the Yuanta Group to
expand its regional
footprint, the synergies will be limited in the near term. In
China, YS plans to
form a joint venture in Shenzhen, in which it will own 51% and
have management
control, in 4Q14. The move will help YS tap the growth potential
in China and
the close investment and trade links between China and Taiwan,
while the
associated risk is expected to be manageable due to its small
scale.
In Korea, the Tong Yang purchase for USD256m is scheduled to be
completed in
2Q14, subject to approvals by Tong Yang's shareholders and
regulators in both
jurisdictions, and Fitch expects no further capital injection in
the near term.
However, YS can expect to face challenges in retaining Tong
Yang's customers and
staff and maintaining its share of 3%-4% of Korea's securities
market. Tong Yang
is a niche player in retail brokerage and asset management.
Please see "Fitch Affirms 8 Taiwan Securities Companies", dated
28 May 2013, for
an update of the group's credit profile.
Contacts:
Cherry Huang:
Director,
+886 2 81757603
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan
Sophia Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
