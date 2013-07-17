(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 17 (Fitch) Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (GFNorte;
rated 'BBB'/'F2' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) recent capital
increase is
viewed as a positive action, according to Fitch Ratings.
GNorte has raised USD$2.5 billion in a public offering of
shares. This event is
in line with Fitch's previously disclosed assumptions and
expectations, and has
no impact on the ratings of GFNorte and/or its subsidiaries.
The new capital will strengthen GFnorte's capitalization level
and will allow
GFNorte to afford the acquisition of Generali's stakes in order
to purchase the
International Finance Corporation's small stake in GFNorte's
major subsidiary,
Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A. (Banorte; rated 'BBB'/'F2'with a
Stale Outlook),
and also liquidate the credit facility contracted earlier this
year to complete
the purchase of Afore Bancomer.
Also the new capital will bring Banorte's Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) Ratio to 17%,
and will also pay off the temporarily acquired debt at the
holding level and
virtually eliminate GFNorte's double leverage. The FCC remains
consistent with
Fitch's projections.
For further information on GFnorte & Subs' ratings, please refer
to Fitch's
rating action commentary entitled 'Fitch Affirms GFNorte & Subs
at
'BBB'/'AA+(mex)'; Outlook Stable; Takes Various Actions on Subs'
dated March.
22, 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
