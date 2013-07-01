(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) Citigroup (Citi) announced an
agreement today with
Fannie Mae to resolve future mortgage repurchase claims for
loans sold to Fannie
Mae between the years 2000 and 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.
Citi agreed to
pay Fannie Mae $968 million, an amount which will be
substantially covered by
existing mortgage repurchase reserves. This settlement helps to
resolve
uncertainty related to GSE mortgage repurchase risk.
Citi was a relatively smaller GSE issuer than the Bank of
America (BAC),
JPMorgan (JPM) or Wells Fargo (WFC). Fitch noted that of Citi's
outstanding
repurchase claims at March 31, 2013, approximately 34% were from
the GSEs, while
66% represented claims from private-label securitizations. As
such, Citi still
faces repurchase risk from private-label investors.
Fitch's estimates for lifetime losses, including GSE and
private-label
securitizations, for Citi ranged from $3.2 billion to $4.7
billion, an amount
below BAC, JPM or WFC, reflecting Citi's relatively smaller
origination
activity. Inclusive of today's announcement, losses
taken-to-date, and
quarter-end reserves, total losses of $4.2 billion are still
tracking below
Fitch's high estimate of life-time losses. However, Fitch notes
that reserves
will likely need to be augmented for the remaining private-label
outstanding
claims.
Outstanding private-label claims totalled $2.4 billion at March
31, 2013. Citi
disclosed it would record a mortgage repurchase reserve build of
$245 million in
the second quarter of 2013 (2Q'13), an amount roughly in line
with the previous
five quarters provision. Fitch expects Citi will continue to
provision over the
near term to maintain an appropriate level of reserves for
remaining
private-label repurchase risk.
Fitch affirmed Citi's ratings in May 2013, noting the company
has made
considerable progress to date with regard to capital, liquidity,
and most
recently earnings. Despite the improving financial profile,
asset quality
remains weak. Much of the problem assets are still housed in
Citi Holdings,
which continues to wind down, albeit at a moderating pace.
