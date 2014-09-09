(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 09 (Fitch) The ratings of General Mills, Inc. and its subsidiaries are not impacted by the company's definitive agreement to acquire Annie's, Inc. (NYSE: BNNY), according to Fitch Ratings. The $820 million deal will be debt financed and is expected to close in calendar 2014. The transaction value is approximately 4x Annie's fiscal 2014 annual sales of $204 million, or nearly 30x EBITDA. The $46 per share price is a 37% premium to Annie's closing stock price prior to the deal announcement. Annie's will be a significant addition to General Mills' $330 million annual sales of natural and organic products which currently include Cascadian Farms, Muir Glen, LARABAR and Food Should Taste Good. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Acquisition Removes Rating Headroom: Fitch expects that General Mills' fiscal 2015 leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) will increase to the high 2x to 3.0x range pro forma for this acquisition. Leverage will be temporarily high for the rating and there is no longer headroom in the ratings for significant operating underperformance or other bolt-on acquisitions. Fitch has factored in the company's fiscal 2015 guidance which includes a 3-4% reduction in diluted shares outstanding, which Fitch estimates as approximately $1.0 to $1.4 billion share repurchases, that will be partially debt financed. Fitch anticipates that leverage should be more in line with the rating level within 18 to 24 months, primarily due to EBITDA improvement. Consolidated total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.5x, operating EBITDA-to- interest expense was 11.2x and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage was 9.3x for the fiscal year ended May 25, 2014. Financial Performance and Brands: General Mills' ratings incorporate the company's strong profitability, substantial internally generated liquidity, and leading market positions in key categories. The company maintains significant brand equity in major product categories including cereal, yogurt, ready-to-serve soup, and snacks. Margins are among the sector's top tier, which provides ample financial flexibility. Credit strengths are balanced with General Mills' high priority for returning cash to shareholders. Significant FCF: General Mills' annual free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) averaged more than $800 million during the past six years and was almost $900 million in fiscal 2014. The company generally utilizes its FCF for share repurchases, and in some years such as fiscal 2014, when the company repurchased $1.6 billion, has also borrowed for share repurchases. While the company has historically shown discipline to pull back on share repurchases after significant acquisitions, it is uncertain whether General Mills will make that commitment in this case. Benign Input Costs, Tough Operating Environment: Fiscal 2014 net sales and operating income growth came in below Fitch's expectations. Fiscal 2014 net sales increased almost 1% to $17.9 billion and adjusted operating segment income fell approximately 2% to $3.2 billion. Adjusted gross margins for the year fell 80 basis points to 35.4%, reflecting the business mix due to acquisitions and higher input costs, particularly for dairy. The company's supply chain input costs moderated from 10% in fiscal 2012 to 3% annually in fiscal 2013 and 4% fiscal 2014. The company's current guidance is for modest 3% input cost inflation in fiscal 2015. General Mills expects mid-single digit net sales and adjusted segment operating profit growth in fiscal 2015 on a constant currency basis. The company estimates that the 53rd week in fiscal 2015 will add approximately 2% to top line growth. Ample Liquidity: General Mills had cash and cash equivalents of $867.3 million, of which $840 million is in foreign jurisdictions, and $2.7 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities at its fiscal 2014 year-end that support its CP program. The facilities consist of a $1 billion revolver expiring in May 2019 and a $1.7 billion revolver expiring in April 2017. Total debt of $9 billion includes $251.5 million class A limited membership interests. Upcoming long-term debt maturities are substantial but manageable and consist of $750 million due in fiscal 2015, $1 billion due in fiscal 2016 and $1 billion due in fiscal 2017. Fitch expects that General Mills is likely to refinance this debt. The company repaid $300 million 1.55% notes and $400 million floating rate notes due in May 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: If the company engages in a significant debt-financed acquisition and/ or share repurchase program, or operating earnings and margins come under severe pressure, resulting in a sustained period of leverage greater than 3.0x and weakening FCF. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near to intermediate term but could occur in the long term if the company commits to maintain leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) in the low 2x range while generating FCF at historical average annual levels or higher. A commitment to refrain from large debt financed share repurchases or acquisitions would also support an upgrade. Fitch currently rates General Mills' and its related entities as follows: General Mills, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured credit facilities 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. General Mills Cereals LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Class A limited membership interests 'BBB+'. Yoplait S.A.S. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Credit facility 'BBB+' --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 