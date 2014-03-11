BRIEF-Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering
* Humana inc- priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes
March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
While the financial impact of the conversion to ICD-10 is expected to be manageable for non-profit hospitals, the potential for revenue cycle disruption may have negative credit reverberations, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'It is a challenging time as health care reform moves forward and other pressures, such as sequestration, inpatient volume declines, and reduced reimbursement, are being felt. ICD-10 conversion will bring additional costs at a time when hospital operations are already under pressure,' said Gary Sokolow, Director in the U.S. Public Finance Group.
ICD-10directly affects the central components of hospital reimbursement - coding, billing, and payment. Further complicating the change is the simultaneous transition of government and private payors to ICD-10. While providers and payors have had ample time to prepare for transition to ICD-10 there is a heightened potential for payment delays and disruption. Fitch believes the solid liquidity position of investment-grade rated hospitals and health systems should help weather short-term pressure.
For more information, a special report titled 'Hospital Hot Topic: ICD-10 Conversion' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.
BOSTON, March 13 Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a roughly $3 billion loss after he sold his entire stake in the ailing drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.