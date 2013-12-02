(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Nordic banks' solid and improving
capital ratios
could absorb higher risk weights for mortgages local regulators
may introduce in
2014, Fitch Ratings says. Even without the stricter
requirements, we believe the
banks will keep capital and liquidity buffers high to maintain
investor
confidence. This is one of the drivers for our stable outlook
for the sector and
important because debt investors provide around half of the
banks' funding.
The largest banks in the region are already subject to more
stringent capital
rules than most European peers and generally report solid
capital and fairly
modest leverage ratios. They benefit from low-risk weights
applied to some
assets, particularly mortgages, so local regulators are raising
mortgage risk
weights to improve the resilience of the banks to a housing
downturn and
indirectly to reduce the risk of a housing bubble being built.
While we believe
the risk in large Nordic banks' domestic mortgage portfolios to
be low, the
allocation of additional capital is positive. This is because
even though low
risk weights are substantiated by historic data, these may not
factor in a
buffer for a future crisis.
The banks would still have solid core Tier 1 ratios if a 25%
average risk weight
is applied to their mortgage portfolios, ranging 10.7%-15.8%,
according to our
analysis. We applied the risk weight floor directly to the
capital ratios, as if
it was a Pillar 1 capital adequacy requirement.
There is debate on the level and application of the mortgage
risk weight floor.
In Sweden, a floor of 15% was introduced in 2013 as a Pillar 2
requirement, but
the regulator said earlier this month that it may be raised to
25%. In Norway, a
floor above 20% is expected from 2014 as a Pillar 1 requirement.
Additional domestic systemically important bank buffers have
also been proposed
to improve banks' robustness to future crises. This would be
positive for
maintaining market confidence among wholesale investors, an
important funding
source as there is a structural shortage of deposits in the
banking system. We
believe the banks will strengthen their capital ratios in 2014,
despite
potentially large dividends at banks with very high capital
buffers. The banks
are also likely to bolster capital and junior debt buffers to
protect senior
unsecured investors from bail-in.
Another driver for our stable outlook for the sector is the good
operating
environment, where we expect economic growth to outpace the
eurozone. Regional
differences are likely to persist, so that banks with sizeable
operations in
Denmark are likely to face more challenges than those in Sweden
and Norway. We
expect asset quality will remain resilient for the large Nordic
banks in 2014.
For more details on our expectations for Nordic banks in the
coming year, please
see 2014 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks, published today at
www.fitchratings.com.
