(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)
reported modestly
higher first quarter 2014 (1Q'14) earnings of $178.5 million,
according to Fitch
Ratings. This equates to a 0.73% return on average assets (ROA),
which is
modestly higher than the 0.68% ROA in the sequential fourth
quarter of 2013
(4Q13) and unchanged relative to the year-ago first quarter of
2013 (1Q13) ROA
of 0.73%. Additionally, the 1Q'14 results equate to a 9.28%
return on average
equity (ROE). Fitch views the ROSE as satisfactory from a credit
perspective but
below the company's long-term averages and Fitch's estimate of
NTRS' long-term
cost of equity.
NTRS' total revenue expanded 7% from the year-ago quarter and
was flat relative
to the sequential quarter. Fitch believes the year-over-year
revenue expansion
is largely reflective of higher equity markets over the course
of the last 12
months, partially helped by some new business wins. The
relatively flat
sequential revenue Fitch views as largely due to flat markets
over the first
three months of 2013 as well as relatively higher money market
fee waivers given
the protracted low short-term interest rate environment.
NTRS net interest income (NII) grew 9% relative to the year-ago
quarter given
balance sheet growth amid continued deposit inflows over the
course of the year.
On a sequential basis NII declined 2% due to very modestly lower
deposit levels
and some continued compression on asset yields due in part to
less of a benefit
from slower premium amortization on mortgage backed securities
(MBS). The
company's net interest margin (NIM) of 1.12% was 3 basis points
below the
year-ago quarter's NIM and unchanged relative to the sequential
quarter's NIM.
Fitch continues to view NTRS' low NIM as reflective of a very
conservative
balance sheet posture as the company continues to refrain from
reaching for
incremental yield in its large securities portfolio. However,
this posture,
while favorable from a credit perspective, also constrains the
company's
earnings performance. Fitch would not expect a meaningful
pick-up in earnings
growth for NTRS until short-term interest rates rise at some
point, as this
would improve the company's NII and also alleviate the money
market fee waivers
that are currently being incurred.
Non-interest expense grew 5% from the year ago quarter and
declined 3% from the
sequential quarter. The year-over-year growth is primarily due
to higher
compensation, benefits, outside services and equipment expenses.
The sequential
decline is more mixed as modest growth in compensation,
benefits, and equipment
expenses were offset by a reduction in other expenses, which was
in part due to
a $19.2 million litigation charge recorded in 4Q13.
As noted above, NTRS' low risk balance sheet continues to be one
of the key
factors for the company's strong ratings. This was also
supported by the Federal
Reserve recently not objecting to NTRS capital plan under CCAR,
which included
increasing the dividend to $0.33 per share from $0.31 per share
and allowing for
$425 million of share repurchases through March 2015.
Fitch views NTRS' capital position as sound, particularly given
the company's
balance sheet positioning noted above. NTRS estimates that its
fully phased in
Basel III Tier 1 Common (CET1) ratio as of the end of 1Q'14
would be 11.1% under
the advanced approach and 11.7% under the standardized approach.
