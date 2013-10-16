(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)
reported third
quarter 2013 (3Q'13) earnings of $206.5 million equating to a
10.6% return on
average equity. Earnings were aided by a $33 million pre-tax
gain on the sale of
NTRS' office building in Miami, FL. Excluding this one-time
gain, NTRS' 3Q'13
return on equity (ROE) would have been 9.6%, down from 10% in
the sequential
quarter and unchanged from 9.6% in the year ago quarter. Fitch
continues to
note that NTRS's earnings results remain satisfactory from a
credit perspective,
but below the company's long-term historical averages.
NTRS's revenue was mixed as higher custody and management fees
on equity
products due to higher markets as well as some net new business
growth was
offset by higher money market fee waivers. Fitch would note
that this increase
in fee waivers is consistent with what others in the industry
have experienced
during the quarter amid higher money fund balances and
protracted low short-term
interest rates.
Market-based revenues, which Fitch views as comprising
securities lending and
foreign exchange trading revenue, significantly declined from
the sequential
quarter due to lower spreads on securities lending transactions
and lower
volatility in foreign exchange markets. Fitch continues to
expect these revenue
components to be volatile, though they did weigh on overall
earnings this
quarter.
Partially offsetting the above challenging revenue dynamics was
an 8% increase
in net interest income (NII) relative to the sequential quarter.
This was
driven by a mix of balance sheet growth and improved yields on
mortgage-backed
securities (MBS). Amid the steepening of the long end of the
yield curve in the
quarter, prepayment speeds of MBS slowed, causing lower premium
amortization,
therefore helping to improve reinvestment yields.
This caused NTRS's net interest margin (NIM) to expand to 1.14%
in 3Q'13, up
from 1.10% in 2Q'13. Fitch would expect some very modest
improvement in NII and
NIM in the next couple of quarters because of improved
reinvestment yields, but
notes that NTRS remains much more sensitive to increases in
short-term interest
rates than to increases in long-term interest rates.
Expenses increased moderately relative to the sequential quarter
primarily due
to higher technology and consulting costs, in part driven by
growing regulatory
and compliance requirements. Fitch continues to expect that
much of NTRS's cost
savings initiatives regarding revenue enhancements and expense
efficiencies will
be absorbed by other parts of the business. Thus, Fitch does
not expect much
lift to near-term overall earnings from cost savings.
NTRS's credit quality remains strong with both net charge offs
(NCOs) and
non-performing assets (NPAs) remaining low and stable.
NTRS's capital position, one of its key ratings differentiators,
remains strong
with a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 13.1%. Fitch would note
that the strong
capital ratios include $76 million of dividends and $97 million
of stock
buybacks during the quarter, which equate to an 84% total payout
ratio during
the quarter. Fitch would note that this total payout ratio is
on the high side
compared to historical trends, but is expected to remain so over
the near-term.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
+1-312-368-2057
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
