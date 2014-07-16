(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 16 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (Northern)
second quarter
2014 (2Q'14) net income of $181.9 million was flat relative to
the sequential
quarter and down compared to the year-ago quarter. It is
noteworthy, however,
that Northern's 2Q'14 earnings did include a pre-tax charge of
$42.3 million for
severance costs and software write-offs, as Northern continues
to look for
incremental ways to reduce costs amidst the challenging
operating environment.
These stated results equated to a 9.18% return on average equity
(ROE) in 2Q'14,
compared to 9.28% in the sequential quarter and 10.2% in the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch continues to note that these results remain satisfactory
from a credit
perspective, but below the company's long-term averages and
Fitch's estimate of
Northern's long-term cost of equity.
Northern's total revenue was up 4% versus to the sequential
quarter and 6%
relative to the year-ago quarter as growth in fee income from
higher equity
markets globally and some new business wins were offset by
continued weakness in
market-based revenue such as foreign exchange (FX) trading and
securities
lending income. Fitch had expected this given still strong
equity markets and
very low volatility in foreign exchange markets.
The company's expenses for 2Q'14 climbed 6% sequentially and 11%
from the
year-ago quarter, indicating some negative operating leverage in
both periods.
The higher level of expenses has been primarily driven by higher
compensation
expense and increased technology expense. As a result, Fitch is
not overly
surprised by the pre-tax charge noted above, since as long as
the interest rate
environment remains low Northern may have to become more
aggressive in managing
its expense base.
Northern's net interest income (NII) remains a key component of
the company's
earnings profile at 23% of overall revenue in 2Q'14. Given the
company's
conservative posture and short balance sheet duration, the
company's net
interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.04% in 2Q'14. This is
largely due to
incremental deposit balances being placed at the Federal
Reserve, which earn a
mere 25 basis points.
Fitch believes that in a rising short-term interest rate
environment, whenever
that may occur, Northern's NII has the potential to expand
significantly and
therefore drive earnings growth. In this type of scenario NII
should become a
much bigger piece of the overall revenue profile as well.
Fitch continues to view Northern's credit quality as sound, but
does note that
credit metrics are likely at a cyclical trough. Over time,
Fitch would expect
some reversion in these metrics but given Northern's
conservative underwriting,
would expect its credit metrics to remain well below industry
averages.
Fitch continues to view Northern's funding profile and
capitalization as sound.
Deposits now constitute 67% of Northern's total liabilities and
the company's
Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio under both the standardized
and advanced
approach was 12.7% at 2Q1'4. Fitch views this strong capital
position, combined
with the company's relative low risk balance sheet, as key
differentiators that
support Northern's high ratings.
