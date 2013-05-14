May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The number of 'fallen angels' ticked up in the first
quarter of 2013 with four U.S. corporate (non-financial) issues crossing over
speculative grade during the first quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. 2013 is
on pace to have more U.S. corporate fallen angels than any year from 2010 - 2012
as the credit markets continue to loosen.
'Fallen angels' are issuers with an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgraded by
Fitch to non-investment grade.
Fitch downgraded 23 U.S. non-financial corporate IDRs to speculative grade from
investment grade across 17 industry groups between Jan. 1, 2010 and March 31,
2013. A leveraging acquisition was the most frequent cause of the downgrades and
led to a number of multi-notch downgrades. Other contributors included cyclical
or secular downturns or shareholder friendly initiatives such as share buybacks.
A majority of the fallen angels were downgraded further into speculative grade
in subsequent rating actions after their transition.
Fitch upgraded 26 U.S. corporate non-financial issuers to investment grade from
speculative grade during the same period. A sustained improvement in results and
prospects following the recession drove most of Fitch's upgrades of credits to
investment grade. Most positive transition actions were limited to one-notch for
these 'rising stars' and were one in a series of upgrades reflecting the
positive credit trends.
Speculative grade IDRs downgraded by three or more notches in one year were most
common in the wholesale power and retail sectors and for issuers that filed
bankruptcy.
Fitch rated 15 U.S. corporate (non-financial) issuers on the speculative
grade/investment grade borderline at 'BBB-' (12) or 'BB+' (3) as of May 2, 2013.
These borderline issuers are among the most likely credits to change rating
categories for fundamental trend reasons.
The full report 'Major Moves of U.S. Leveraged Corporate Issuer Ratings' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The full list of borderline credits is
provided in the report.