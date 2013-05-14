May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The number of 'fallen angels' ticked up in the first quarter of 2013 with four U.S. corporate (non-financial) issues crossing over speculative grade during the first quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. 2013 is on pace to have more U.S. corporate fallen angels than any year from 2010 - 2012 as the credit markets continue to loosen.

'Fallen angels' are issuers with an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgraded by Fitch to non-investment grade.

Fitch downgraded 23 U.S. non-financial corporate IDRs to speculative grade from investment grade across 17 industry groups between Jan. 1, 2010 and March 31, 2013. A leveraging acquisition was the most frequent cause of the downgrades and led to a number of multi-notch downgrades. Other contributors included cyclical or secular downturns or shareholder friendly initiatives such as share buybacks. A majority of the fallen angels were downgraded further into speculative grade in subsequent rating actions after their transition.

Fitch upgraded 26 U.S. corporate non-financial issuers to investment grade from speculative grade during the same period. A sustained improvement in results and prospects following the recession drove most of Fitch's upgrades of credits to investment grade. Most positive transition actions were limited to one-notch for these 'rising stars' and were one in a series of upgrades reflecting the positive credit trends.

Speculative grade IDRs downgraded by three or more notches in one year were most common in the wholesale power and retail sectors and for issuers that filed bankruptcy.

Fitch rated 15 U.S. corporate (non-financial) issuers on the speculative grade/investment grade borderline at 'BBB-' (12) or 'BB+' (3) as of May 2, 2013. These borderline issuers are among the most likely credits to change rating categories for fundamental trend reasons.

