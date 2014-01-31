(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) Todayâ€™s decision by a New York
State Supreme Court
judge to approve the terms of a settlement between private-label
mortgage
securitization investors and Bank of America (BAC) is positive
for the bankâ€™s
credit profile, if not successfully appealed with respect to
loan modifications,
according to Fitch Ratings. The settlement removes a substantial
source of
uncertainty from BACâ€™s remaining contingent liabilities,
though future appeals
are possible.
BAC is fully reserved for the $8.5 billion settlement (in
addition to $100
million for legal and administration fees). Following this
settlement, BAC faces
remaining litigation exposure in New York and California related
to Federal
Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) private-label securitization (PLS)
claims.
However, BAC is now better positioned to fund future litigation
losses.
In a prior special report, we estimated that the remaining FHFA
litigation
losses for BAC could total between $5 billion and $8 billion.
With todayâ€™s
settlement complete, we think the FHFA losses can be managed by
the bank within
the context of current expectations for earnings and capital
ratios.
The judge ruled that the 2011 settlement between investors, BAC
and trustee Bank
of New York Mellon (BNY) should be upheld, noting that BNY acted
in good faith.
We believe that the approval of the settlement likely reflected,
in part, the
fact that litigants had dropped objections given improving PLS
performance over
the past two years as the housing market has begun to recover.
While the approval of the settlement is a positive for BAC,
there is no impact
on current ratings. Longer-term ratings momentum will be
predicated on
meaningful and sustained earnings improvement, capital ratios
that compare more
favorably with large bank peers and a continued wind-down of
legacy litigation
liabilities and impaired assets.
