(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 04 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market funds
(MMFs) reduced their
exposure to European banks in December 2013, with the declines
mainly offset by
repo exposure to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY),
according to
Fitch Ratings.
The FRBNY has been periodically conducting overnight reverse
repurchase
agreement (RRP) exercises with market participants, including
MMFs, to test how
these operations might function as a policy tool for managing
short-term
interest rates. This test accounted for 3.7% of all MMF assets
within Fitch's
sample at end-December. By comparison, the MMF's allocation to
European banks
declined by 3.9% (i.e. expressed as a percentage of MMF assets)
during December.
Fitch notes that it is unclear whether the FRBNY exercise might
have crowded out
some of the MMF allocations to European banks or whether the
European reduction
reflects a new equilibrium taking hold. Primarily as a result of
the RRP
exercise, MMF allocations to U.S. Treasurys and agencies,
including both
security holdings and through repos backed by government
securities, increased
to 27.1% of MMF assets from 22.9% of assets.
Eurozone allocations accounted for 16.8% of MMF assets as of
end-December, a
decline from 19.1% of assets at end-November, 2013.
For further analysis and the full MMF allocations, the report
'U.S. Money Fund
Exposure and European Banks: Decline as Fed Tests Reverse Repo,'
is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch Ratings Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10001
Martin Hansen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9190
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund
Exposure and European
Banks: Decline as Fed Tests â€œReverse Repoâ€�
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.