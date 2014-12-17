(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 17 (Fitch) A push-back in the
government's
projected timeline to achieve a fiscal surplus does not
significantly affect New
Zealand's credit profile, says Fitch Ratings. The changes in the
fiscal
projections, as indicated in the Treasury's Half-Year Economic
and Fiscal update
(HYEFU), are relatively small, and the commitment to fiscal
consolidation
continues to strengthen the resilience of the credit profile.
As such, the new projections do not change Fitch's Positive
Outlook on New
Zealand's 'AA' Foreign Currency and 'AA+' Local Currency
ratings.
In the HYEFU, released on 16 December, the government
highlighted a steep fall
in dairy prices by close to 50% since February as a key factor
which will result
in significant declines in export revenues. In addition to
slower-than-expected
price growth, this will contribute to smaller-than-expected tax
revenues - and,
notably, the government is now projecting a fiscal deficit in
FY15 after
originally planning for a surplus.
This represents a deterioration of the short-term fiscal
outlook, although the
actual change in expectations is small. The original budget
called for a Total
Crown operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) FY15
surplus of 0.2% of
GDP. This had already been adjusted down to 0.1% in the August
Pre-election
Economic and Fiscal Update; while the deficit expectation is
0.2% of GDP in the
most recent update.
Furthermore, the emphasis on fiscal consolidation remains, which
was an
important contributing factor for Fitch's Positive Outlook.
Fiscal surpluses are
still forecast for FY16 onward, starting with a small surplus of
0.2% of GDP and
rising to 1.4% by FY19. Moreover, Fitch believes there is a
broad political
consensus in favour of fiscal consolidation.
The worsening terms of trade linked to the fall in dairy prices
will lead to a
widening of the current account deficit, especially as economic
activity is
likely to remain strong. The terms of trade are not likely to
recover to
previous highs any time soon, and the fiscal stance alone will
not plug the
savings/investment gap.
Hence, New Zealand's weak external balances - including its
current account
deficit, reliance on foreign capital and net external
indebtedness - should
remain as a credit weakness. Notably, the net external debt,
forecast to rise
above 70% of GDP by 2015, is already the highest as a ratio of
GDP among all
sovereigns rated 'A', 'AA' or 'AAA'. As a result, New Zealand's
credit will
continue to be sensitive to a possible further terms-of-trade
shock.
