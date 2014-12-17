(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) The Office of Mortgage Oversight's
Interim
Compliance Report indicates improving servicing capabilities and
compliance for
most of the residential servicers subject to the National
Mortgage Settlement,
Fitch Ratings says. One possible exception to this trend is
Ocwen Loan
Servicing, for which challenges remain.
In Fitch's view, Ocwen's challenges are partially attributable
to the
significant integration tasks that accompanied its acquisition
of Residential
Capital's (ResCap) GMAC Mortgage and GMAC-RFC residential
servicing operations
in 2013. Moreover, the monitor's determination that it could not
rely on parts
of Ocwen's internal review group process is likely to further
heighten the
already elevated regulatory scrutiny faced by the servicer.
Bank servicers exhibited the most notable improvement in the
monitor's
evaluation, as they lack the integration challenges faced by
non-bank servicers
and have more meaningful regulatory compliance resources. For
example, in 1Q14,
Bank of America failed two metrics and Citi failed one. In 2Q14
there were no
fails for those banks.
Ocwen continued to struggle under the examination process. The
complexities of
integrating the systems and volume of ResCap businesses into
Ocwen's operations
created some issues highlighted by the monitor. As of June 30,
2012, Ocwen was
servicing approximately 800,000 residential mortgage loans with
an unpaid
balance (UPB)of $122.6 billion. In 2012, the company won a 2.4
million loan,
$356 billion UPB joint bid for ResCap's mortgage servicing and
origination
assets, and ultimately acquired the majority of the servicing
assets in 2013.
Ocwen's servicer ratings and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) already
incorporate
much of the operational/integration risk and regulatory scrutiny
facing the
company, although potential downside risks remain. Reflecting
these dynamics, on
Oct. 24, 2014 Fitch placed Ocwen's servicer ratings and 'B' IDR
on Rating Watch
Negative, citing concerns over Ocwen's aggressive growth
strategy in an
environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny for the overall
sector.
Fitch would view an improvement in Ocwen's corporate governance
and operational
control framework positively. We also believe that reducing the
interconnectedness between Ocwen and its affiliate companies,
which we consider
in our rating process, could also be valuable.
The monitor of the National Mortgage Settlement's interim report
was published
yesterday and provides an overview of the process that evaluates
servicer
reforms, describes their plans to correct issues from prior
reports, and
analyzes borrower complaints.
