LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) A potential asset transfer from
Austria's
Oesterreichische Volksbanken (OeVAG) to a state-owned bad bank
could prompt the
European Commission to revisit its existing state aid process
for OeVAG. This
would increase the risk of bail-in for OeVAG's subordinated
debt, Fitch Ratings
says. But OeVAG's credit profile could benefit from a transfer
of non-performing
loans as this could strengthen its capitalisation.
We believe OeVAG may have to rely on state support to complete
its restructuring
and to remedy any capital shortfalls arising from the ECB's
exercise, as we
stated in August. This is because Volksbanken-Verbund -
Austria's second largest
cooperative banking group for which OeVAG is the central
institution - has
limited flexibility to raise capital. OeVAG is majority owned by
VB-Verbund's
primary banks with the Austrian state holding 43%.
OeVAG is restructuring to focus on necessary central functions
to service the
primary banks in this cooperative group, so opening up ownership
to private
shareholders would be neither a favoured strategic option, nor
likely an
attractive one for potential investors. On 3 September the
Austrian finance
minister said that an announcement regarding OeVAG would be made
in the coming
weeks.
We believe an adverse stress test failure for OeVAG is likely,
but it would be
technical, with any capital shortfall identified likely to be
filled through
measures previously announced or implemented since end-2013.
However, we are not
aware of any concrete plans to transfer non-core assets to a
state-controlled
vehicle or to modify OeVAG's existing restructuring plan ahead
of the ECB's
comprehensive assessment results in October.
Recapitalisation by the state would be subject to state aid
scrutiny, even if
addressing a shortfall from the ECB's adverse stress scenario.
Similarly, if an
asset transfer was considered, it would probably be subject to
state aid review
by the European Commission, and junior debt holders would
therefore be at risk
of bail-in. The size of the potential capital shortfall net of
mitigating
measures, the valuation of assets and volumes transferred would
be among the
factors considered to determine the required bail-in volume. At
end-1H14,
OeVAG's subordinated liabilities (not rated) held by unrelated
third-party
investors amounted to about EUR550m.
We believe any incremental bail-in risk from developments at
OeVAG is limited to
subordinated debt, until the bail-in tool for senior debt under
the EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive is implemented in Austria,
which is likely to
be in 2016. We believe that the government would try to exclude
sub debt issued
by VB-Verbund's retail-focused primary banks from a potential
bail-in to protect
financial stability as allowed in principle by the state-aid
rules. Any
additional restructuring at OeVAG will not affect other rated
Austrian banks.
A transfer of problem assets (with correspondingly high
risk-weightings) could -
depending on the valuation and on the technical aspects of the
transfer- improve
OeVAG's capitalisation without requiring a direct capital
injection by the
Austrian state. It would also significantly accelerate OeVAG's
restructuring
plan, which is already well-progressed, notably thanks to the
sale of material
non-core assets since the end-2013 cut-off date. This could
eventually be
positive for VB-Verbund's credit profile, which is heavily
constrained by weak
capitalisation.
However, we are likely to remove sovereign support from
VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's
IDRs before mid-2015. This would imply a seven notch downgrade
of OeVAG's and
VB-Verbund's 'A' IDRs and senior debt ratings to 'BB-', in line
with
VB-Verbund's 'bb-' Viability Rating. We may retain some state
support in
VB-Verbund's ratings, depending on events and indications
between now and the
timing of support-driven rating actions, (see 'Fitch Affirms
Large Austrian
Banks at 'A'; Outlook Negative', August 2014).
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
