(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Omani Banks - Results Dashboard
here
DUBAI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Omani banks have
overcome a liquidity
crunch but an increase in funding costs and impairment charges
has lowered
performance ratios.
Funding costs continued to rise in 2016, putting pressure on
most banks'
operating profitability metrics. The main causes are Omani
banks' reliance on
corporate and government-related interest-bearing time deposits
and lower
liquidity in the system due to lower oil prices. The banks have
repriced their
corporate loan books to compensate for higher funding costs,
although there is
limited upside on retail lending due to the regulatory caps on
this asset class
and the run-off of older high-yield retail loans. The Omani
banks have reined in
operating expenses and the sector average cost/income ratio has
reduced
slightly.
Asset-quality metrics remained strong in 2016 but there was
pressure in retail,
oil and gas, and real estate. The government has cut spending
and this led to
layoffs, which have affected retail portfolios. Impaired loan
ratios still
compare well with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets
and exclude an
increasing number of loans that are past due but not impaired or
restructured
due to the more challenging operating environment. Loan-loss
reserves are
adequate as a proportion of impaired loans (130%) but low as a
proportion of
gross loans (3.5%).
Funding and liquidity pressures have stabilised in the banking
sector since
mid-2016 and banks have been actively managing their
loan/deposit ratios, but
this is being balanced against the costs. Foreign-currency
deposits, as reported
by the central bank, peaked in July 2016, but these have since
returned to their
normal relatively low levels (about 12% of total deposits)
compared with GCC
peers. Term government and corporate customer deposits remain
the main source of
funding (about 60% of total deposits), followed by retail
deposits (about 30%).
Liquidity remains adequate to anticipate funding maturities.
Omani banks have maintained adequate capital ratios, despite
strong loan growth
of 10% in 2016, through retained earnings, small rights issues
or additional
Tier 1 capital issuance (not included as part of Fitch Core
Capital).
Fitch expects lower margins to be the new norm and asset-quality
metrics to
remain under pressure. Fitch expects a mild increase in
provisioning in
anticipation of the implementation of IFRS 9 on 1 January 2018.
This should be
manageable for all Omani banks due to the levels of collective
provisions
required by the central bank. Nevertheless, the full impact is
not known. Fitch
believes loan growth will be in the high single digits in 2017
due to continued
pressure on the operating environment from lower oil prices.
However, government
spending on strategic projects is likely to remain strong.
Liquidity is set to ease further in 2017 as the recent
government issuances get
further deployed into the economy. We expect debt issuance to be
slightly
stronger than in the past two years as banks look to extend
their maturity
profiles and lock in favourable rates.
More information is available in "Omani Banks - Results
Dashboard", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 1 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
