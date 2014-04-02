(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference discussion on Thursday 10 April at 14:00 BST/ 15:00 CET with senior analysts from our Sovereign, Corporate and Bank teams to discuss the prospects and assess the challenges facing Brazil today. Moderated by Peter Shaw, Managing Director and Regional Credit Officer for Latin America, the discussion will feature Shelly Shetty, Head of Latin America Sovereigns, Mauro Storino, Senior Director, Brazilian Corporates and Robert Stoll, Director, Brazilian Banks. Topics will include: -Sovereign ratings trajectory, economic outlook and fiscal challenges -Brazil in an election year and beyond -Slowing credit growth and cautious consumers: impact on banks, companies and GDP -Petrobras: Fueling the economy -Competitive challenges and impact across the rated portfolio -Growing participation of the public sector, and implications for the broader economy The prepared remarks will be followed by Q&A. Questions can also be submitted in advance to rachel.cros@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Thursday 10 April Time: 14:00 BST/15:00 CET To register for this teleconference, please paste the following link into your browser here 3FB026B6A3F06 Contact: Rachel Cros Director Global Investor Development +44 (0)20 3530 1356 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.