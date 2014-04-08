(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference discussion on
Thursday 10 April at 14:00 BST/ 15:00 CET with senior analysts
from our
Sovereign, Corporate and Bank teams to discuss the prospects and
assess the
challenges facing Brazil today.
Moderated by Peter Shaw, Managing Director and Regional Credit
Officer for Latin
America, the discussion will feature Shelly Shetty, Head of
Latin America
Sovereigns, Mauro Storino, Senior Director, Brazilian Corporates
and Robert
Stoll, Director, Brazilian Banks.
Topics will include:
-Sovereign ratings trajectory, economic outlook and fiscal
challenges
-Brazil in an election year and beyond
-Slowing credit growth and cautious consumers: impact on banks,
companies and
GDP
-Petrobras: Fueling the economy
-Competitive challenges and impact across the rated portfolio
-Growing participation of the public sector, and implications
for the broader
economy
The prepared remarks will be followed by Q&A. Questions can also
be submitted in
advance to rachel.cros@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Thursday 10 April
Time: 14:00 BST/15:00 CET
To register for this teleconference, please paste the following
link into your
browser
here
3FB026B6A3F06
Contact:
Rachel Cros
Director
Global Investor Development
+44 (0)20 3530 1356
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
