SINGAPORE, June 11 (Fitch) The operating environment in many
ASEAN countries is
turning increasingly negative, which may pose downside risks to
bank ratings,
says Fitch Ratings.
Rapid credit growth and abnormally low interest rates have
supported south and
south-east Asian bank performance in a benign domestic credit
environment over
the last four to five years despite a difficult global economic
backdrop.
However, this has led to a combination of higher leverage and
asset-price
inflation, with household debt in particular, rising sharply in
some ASEAN
countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. The risks
have been
manageable thus far, but could become a source of asset-quality
problems should
unemployment begin to rise and interest rates normalise.
Uncertainties surrounding the Chinese macroeconomic outlook are
also a key point
of risk for ASEAN banking systems, given the increased trade and
financial
linkages between south-east Asia and China. Singaporean banks,
in particular,
face increasing risks related to their direct exposures to
China. Even for the
majority of ASEAN banks, which have only limited direct
exposures, the high
level of macroeconomic linkages points to challenges should
Chinese growth slow.
It is notable that five of the eight country banking sectors
that Fitch assesses
in south/south-east Asia are on negative outlook - we have
stable outlooks only
on Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. However, strong
loss-absorption
buffers - and in particular high levels of core capital -
mitigate such risks
for many ASEAN banks, and hence the rating outlook for most
banks is stable.
In Thailand, the ongoing political uncertainty poses risks to
economic
stability. For now, the major Thai banks look resilient and
remain on stable
outlook. However, if a process for stabilisation is not in place
in early 2H14,
then this may cause a reassessment of our bank ratings.
The Indonesian economy and banks experienced considerable
pressure in 2H13,
linked to interest-rate hikes and pressure on the rupiah. The
economy has since
stabilised, however a slower domestic economy indicates that
asset quality and
profitability pressures could yet rise. The rating outlook for
most major banks
is stable despite the sector as a whole being on negative
outlook, thanks to the
banks' strong profitability and loss-absorbing capacity.
Banks in Vietnam have the lowest ratings in our ASEAN banking
universe, where
they are saddled with a mountain of bad debt and face several
structural
problems - including the consequences of an extremely
undisciplined past. The
Vietnamese macroeconomic situation has stabilised over the past
12-18 months.
But poor transparency and regulatory forbearance makes it
difficult to ascertain
the 'true' balance sheet strength of Vietnamese banks. We
nonetheless feel that
their ratings in the single 'B' range substantially reflect
those risks.
On the sub-continent, Indian and Sri Lankan banks are also on
negative sector
outlook owing to weak operating outlooks. In India, the
state-owned banks have
been the most affected by the pronounced economic slowdown since
2011 and
exposure to the problematic infrastructure sector. All
government banks'
Viability Ratings (with the exception of State Bank of India)
have been
downgraded over the last one to two years to the 'bb' category.
However, the
long-term ratings of the major government banks continue to be
the same as that
of the Indian sovereign, at 'BBB-', thanks to expectations of
extraordinary
government support for senior creditors.
Indeed, macroeconomic and political risks have abated in India
since the
election of a new government with a decisive mandate in May
2014. That may have
contained further downside risks, while it will take time to
achieve a full
recovery for the economy and the banks; therefore, rating
outlooks are likely to
remain stable for now.
