CHICAGO, February 25 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's move to allow
the use of
Basel III advanced approaches in the calculation of large banks'
risk-based
capital will give some institutions more flexibility in meeting
capital targets.
But Fitch Ratings sees accompanying increases in operational
risk-weighted
assets (RWA) as an additional tool for U.S. bank regulators to
use in
supervising capital levels in the industry.
The Fed, together with the OCC, announced on Feb. 21 that
certain large banks
would be allowed to begin using the advanced approaches
methodology (i.e. using
internal models to estimate RWA) in computing regulatory capital
levels,
effective second-quarter 2014. This is an important development,
as U.S. banks
under the Basel III's advanced approaches have invested heavily
to develop the
necessary data and methodologies to calculate risk-weighted
assets.
On Feb. 21, Citigroup noted in a press release that, as part of
the agreement
with the Fed concerning use of the new risk-based capital
approach, the bank
would be required to increase the level of RWA associated with
operational risk
to $288 billion, compared with $232 billion at year-end 2013. As
a result, its
pro forma Tier 1 common (T1C) capital ratio under Basel III fell
by
approximately 40 bps to 10.1%, though still above its newly
revised Basel III
T1C target of 9.5%.
This followed earlier additions to operational RWA in
fourth-quarter 2013
announced by both JP Morgan and Citigroup. JP Morgan noted in
its Investor Day
presentation today that its operational risk capital was $30
billion at year-end
2013, which equates to $375 billion of RWA. Recent additions to
operational risk
capital had a negative 50 bps impact on T1C in fourth-quarter
2013.
A shift to the use of advanced approaches in regulatory capital
calculations is
positive for Citigroup and the other approved institutions such
as JP Morgan,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, State
Street Financial,
US Bank, and Northern Trust. Fitch views the approval for these
banks favorably
as it suggests the regulators believe the data and internal
risk-weighting
methodologies are sufficient for these banks.
However, we see the required changes in operational RWA as a
reflection of
regulators' desire to respond to changing industry conditions by
altering
operational risk assumptions when needed. Operational risk is a
developing risk
within the regulatory framework, and likely will receive more
attention over the
near-term due to recent events and losses. This contributes to
the continuing
theme of regulatory uncertainty for the industry.
The Fed also pushed back the date these institutions would be
required to
incorporate the advanced approach methodologies into the annual
capital planning
and stress testing, now beginning Oct. 1, 2015, providing them
additional time
to integrate the advanced approach frameworks into capital
planning and stress
testing.
