(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) The Chinese government's
plans to
restructure the ownership of state-owned banks - to allow for
greater private
investment - has the potential to kick-start wide-ranging
internal reforms in
key lenders, says Fitch Ratings. However, it remains to be seen
how the reforms
will be implemented - and to what extent greater private
ownership will
translate into control, improved corporate governance, and the
ability to direct
lending away from policy-oriented functions.
The Bank of Communications (BoCom) is the first lender in China
to have
announced that it is studying plans to take advantage of the
reform initiative
and increase private ownership. BoCom's ownership structure
already includes
large private investments including HSBC's 18.7% stake, which
stands second only
to the Ministry of Finance's 26.5% share.
The objective of the reforms is to facilitate better corporate
governance and
greater operational flexibility through a more diversified
shareholder base on
the part of reformed financial institutions. Under a best-case
scenario,
restructured companies such as BoCom will be able to retain the
support of
government, while also taking advantage of new management
practices and better
governance frameworks.
It is important to recognize, though, that there is no
established precedent for
how these ownership reforms will be implemented - and whether
the planned
restructuring will translate into meaningful reform of bank
management,
corporate governance and operational flexibility. This is
especially the case in
light of the predominance of a state-appointed board and
executive management
positions at the state banks; the highly regulated nature of the
banking
industry; and the sector's strategic role in a centrally
controlled economy.
An uneven application of the reform rules and a failure to
develop a
market-driven playing field for the restructurings, would mean
that certain
lenders (including BoCom) may be at a disadvantage in boosting
their market
share or accessing new capital - given the current dominance of
the larger
state-owned banks.
