Sept 11
Fitch Ratings today outlines its approach to addressing the important topic of support in
its portfolio of bank ratings in light of the evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide.
Some 28% of bank ratings globally benefit from state support. Over 1990-2012, the five-year
cumulative default rate for rated financial institutions was 1.15%. In Fitch's
opinion, it would have been approximately six times higher without extraordinary
support.
There are many legislative initiatives under way aimed at addressing the
inadequacy of standard insolvency laws for resolving failed banks. While an
appropriate legislative base is crucial, legislation on its own can be
insufficient to force losses onto senior creditors in a manner that prevents
contagion. Bank resolution is still a work in progress in most G20
jurisdictions. While additional laws and rules need to be developed and agreed,
Fitch believes the direction of travel is sufficiently established to outline
three rating paths in a pair of reports published today.
Under Fitch's first rating path, where authorities do not change their approach
to support, or where Fitch believes that despite legislative change,
practical/political impediments mean support for senior creditors is effectively
unchanged, Fitch's Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are likely to remain unchanged.
Under our second path, where there is a weakening of support, ie when in Fitch's
opinion the probability of support for a failed bank is less certain than
before, SRF revisions are likely. For systemically important banks, these are
initially likely to be of up to one rating category. For example, an SRF in the
'A' range could potentially fall into the 'BBB' range. SRF revisions for
mid-sized or smaller banks could be greater, potentially as far as 'No Floor,'
implying greater polarisation of SRFs than previously due to resolution
progress.
Under our third path, where support is eliminated, SRFs would be revised to 'No
Floor', even for systemically important banks. This will be the case where Fitch
considers that, in light of policymaker intent and changes in laws and
regulation, senior-level support for a failed bank is possible but can no longer
be relied upon. In other words, this would be the approach where Fitch is not
confident that all senior unsecured creditors will be paid in full.
Offsetting factors include improving bank fundamentals. As Viability Ratings
benefit from regulatory initiatives to reduce risk, this may cushion and in some
instances prevent downgrades of bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) that are
currently driven by support where the SRF is revised downwards. Other
idiosyncratic considerations include the amount or nature of any government
ownership, as well the status of the bank (i.e., policy bank vs. commercial
bank, etc.)
Fitch will continue to assess support dynamics and engage further with market
participants in the coming months. No rating actions arise directly from these
reports. However, the aggregate impacts of the dynamics noted in these reports
and other recent commentary will ultimately lead to rating actions. Where
support is seen as weakening, any rating actions are expected to be preceded by
Outlook revisions to IDRs that are driven by SRFs, potentially as early as Q413.
Fitch's IDRs on Financial Institutions represent the higher of the SRF and the
Viability Rating. Fitch assesses potential extraordinary support for banks using
Support Ratings on a scale of 1-5, and SRFs on the 'AAA' scale, indicating the
level below which Fitch would not expect the IDR to fall unless there were
changes in support assumptions. There is also a 'No Floor' SRF if Fitch thinks
extraordinary support, while possible, cannot be relied upon.
Support Ratings reflect a judgement as to the likelihood of an institute being
supported. Fitch may conclude in certain jurisdictions that resolution
frameworks are inadequate, unlikely to work as intended or unlikely to be
deployed by authorities.
The reports "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths" and "The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for Banks" are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch is holding a teleconference to discuss these two reports on Thursday 12
September. Further details will follow in a separate release.
