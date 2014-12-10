(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook for
the French life
insurance sector remains negative in 2015 due to a difficult
operating
environment. However, the rating outlook for the French life
sector is stable,
reflecting the material proportion of company ratings which are
on Stable
Outlook.
Fitch believes low interest rates and a still unfavourable
business mix will
continue to affect French life insurers' profitability and
solvency in 2015.
Margins on euro-denominated products are weak, mainly due to a
very low interest
rate environment, which should lead the majority of life
insurers to further
reduce returns offered to policyholders. The business mix is
still unfavourable
as the sales of unit-linked policies, while increasing, remain
limited.
Capital adequacy is also being affected by volatile financial
markets, although
2014 year-end figures should be supported by solid unrealised
capital gains on
both government and corporate bonds and the resilient valuation
of real estate
assets. When excluding unrealised capital gains, which are
inherently volatile,
the solvency of most insurers remains constrained.
The sector outlook could be revised to stable if higher asset
returns,
especially interest rates, allow insurers to rebuild margins
and, as such,
possibly improve retained earnings.
As part of its forthcoming series of insurance events, Fitch
will be in Paris on
21 January 2015. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in
Fitch's insurance
team will speak on French life and non-life insurance, and there
will be a
number of presentations on other topics, including Fitch's
capital analysis,
Solvency II, global regulation and global reinsurance, hosted by
senior members
of Fitch's insurance team.
The report "2015 Outlook: French Life Insurance " is available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
