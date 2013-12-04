(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The benefits of recent restructuring and integration
in the Spanish banking system should crystallise in 2014, Fitch Ratings says.
These include lower operating costs and the stabilisation of impaired loan
growth at some banks, and are a driver for the revision of our sector Outlook to
Stable, from Negative.
The reshaping of the sector is well underway and the bulk of banks have
announced material cost reduction programmes, involving the closure of branches
and staff lay-offs. For example, Bankia reported that it closed 30% of its
branches and reduced its workforce by 20% in the nine months to September. These
efforts will flow through to lower costs next year, even though there is still
work to be done with the completion of a number of outstanding M&A transactions,
disposals and further cost rationalisation.
Reforms to clean up balance sheets, such as the transfer of real-estate loans of
banks that were recapitalised to the state 'bad bank', SAREB, and efforts to
raise loan provisioning and classification standards, should also benefit asset
quality. We expect non-performing loans (NPL) to grow in 2014, but at a slower
pace as impaired loans follow economic recovery with a lag. We also believe a
peak in NPL volumes at some entities is likely.
However, as a percentage of loans, the weakening of the NPL ratio is likely to
be more pronounced if loan books continue to contract. This is probable because,
for example, greater affordability after house price falls has been almost
entirely offset by the rise in lending rates, higher transaction taxes and the
end of fiscal incentives for home purchases. The economy remains weak, despite
the earlier-than-expected exit from recession.
The segments that pose the greatest risk to further NPL deterioration are
households and SMEs, in particular those with only limited access to export
markets. Nevertheless, the scrutiny and extensive provisioning exercises of the
Spanish banks means they are likely to do relatively well in the ECB's asset
quality review and stress tests next year, depending on the criteria applied.
We believe further capital building will be needed to offset potentially higher
asset quality risks and weak earnings prospects. Higher standards under Basel
III would also influence capital needs, as would the possibility of capital
shortfalls arising from the ECB's assessments, which cannot be ruled out.
We see some Viability Rating upside in 2014, with a possible focus on
recapitalised banks that successfully complete the restructuring as planned.
Standalone financial profiles for some banks may be supported by the conversion
of a portion of deferred-tax assets into government-backed transferable tax
credits. However, ratings that are driven by support may come under further
pressure in light of the weakening dynamics of potential future state support
for senior creditors.
For more details on our expectations for Spanish banks in the coming year, see
"2014 Outlook: Spanish Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Spanish Banks
here