(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Australian
Insurance
here
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a
new report that
its Rating Outlook for the Australian insurance sector remains
Stable. The
Sector Outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also
Stable. The agency
believes Australian insurance companies are well placed to meet
the sector's
current challenges, and does not foresee a significant number of
rating changes
over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch expects a continuation of strong top-line growth in the
life sector, which
has grown at a compound average growth rate of around 13% of the
last six years.
However, earnings are expected to remain under pressure in 2014,
impacted by
rising lapse and claims rates in addition to reduced investment
earnings from
lower interest rates.
In the non-life sector the agency expects the strong earnings
momentum of 2013
to continue into 2014, assuming a more typical natural
catastrophe loss
experience and no major adverse movements in credit spreads.
Higher premium
rates to cover larger natural catastrophe allowances and higher
reinsurance
costs should support future earnings to the extent that the loss
experience
remains closer to the long-term average.
The Australian economy remains relatively robust, although the
unemployment rate
has risen from a low of 4.0% in 2008 to a current 5.8%, and
Fitch expects it
will continue to rise due to below-trend economic growth. The
agency expects
rising unemployment to weigh further on insurance classes such
as income
protection and workers compensation, although it notes the
increased effort
insurers are making to strengthen claims teams and processes.
The Australian insurance sector remains well regulated and this
in turn has
supported strong capital ratios, which Fitch believes will be
maintained in
2014. Lower interest rates have impacted investment returns
although portfolios
have tended to remain very conservative. The agency believes
there will be a
further allocation towards growth and higher yielding
securities, but notes that
there is scope for this without compromising credit profiles.
The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will be
supported by Australia's relatively robust economic performance.
Australian
insurers are often part of larger financial institutions with
significant
banking exposures. The Outlook could be revised to Negative if
the economy was
to experience a severe downturn, which in turn weakened group
credit profiles
and lowered surplus capital within the insurance operations.
Larger and more frequent extreme natural catastrophes could also
pose a threat
to the outlook. Initially this might only impact earnings, but a
sustained
increase in the frequency of events could potentially reduce
available
reinsurance capacity, and lead to higher net retentions and
exposures.
The report, '2014 Outlook: Australian Insurance', is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Tim Roche
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
