PRAGUE Dec 13 Fitch Ratings cut its long-term foreign and local currency credit outlooks on Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania to stable from positive on Tuesday, citing Europe's weakening economic and financial outlook.

Struggling to keep a fragile recovery alive after suffering painful recessions during the height of the economic crisis, the four countries are now bracing for a slowdown in growth tied to weak demand from their main export market, the euro zone.

They are also facing a potential funding crunch as western European banks, which dominate lending in the emerging region, tighten credit conditions and, in some cases, consider divesting assets to raise funds and bolster their capital at home.

Fitch said its new outlook showed a receding "probability of upgrades in the next 12 months" for Sofia, Prague, Riga and Vilnius.

"Strong economic and financial linkages mean that countries in central and eastern Europe are being adversely affected by downward revisions to economic growth prospects and heightened financial stress in the euro zone," Ed Parker, sovereign ratings analyst at Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch rates Bulgaria's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating at BBB-, the same as Latvia. It has Lithuania at BBB and the Czechs at A+.

The region has been hit by the euro zone's debt woes and the failure of EU leaders to solve those last week did nothing to quell fears that the recession seen at the start of the global financial crisis may return.

The share of exports from the four countries to the euro zone ranges from 35 percent in Latvia to 79 percent of sales abroad in the Czech Republic, meaning weaker demand there can have a significant impact on growth.

Fitch cut its growth outlooks for the four countries to 2.3 percent in Bulgaria from 3.8 percent six months ago, 0.7 percent for the Czechs versus 2.3 percent, 2.5 percent for Latvia from 3.5 percent, and 2.5 percent for Lithuania versus 3.8.

It said funding pressure on European banks had intensified, which would weigh on capital inflows, depress credit growth and weaken domestic demand across the region.

Fitch said an improvement in Europe's macro and financial environment could allow it to resume positive rating actions, but intensified financial stress or severe recession in the euro zone could cause it to cut ratings.

"Weaker GDP growth will make it more challenging for CEE countries to reduce budget deficits, while heightened risk aversion may make it more expensive to issue debt in external markets," Fitch said.

"Bond yields and credit default swaps in CEE markets have risen significantly in H211. This re-pricing of risk highlights how CEE countries are exposed to the deepening of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, in light of the strong economic and financial links with the region."

(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; editing by Stephen Nisbet)