PRAGUE Dec 13 Fitch Ratings cut its
long-term foreign and local currency credit outlooks on
Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania to stable
from positive on Tuesday, citing Europe's weakening economic and
financial outlook.
Struggling to keep a fragile recovery alive after suffering
painful recessions during the height of the economic crisis, the
four countries are now bracing for a slowdown in growth tied to
weak demand from their main export market, the euro zone.
They are also facing a potential funding crunch as western
European banks, which dominate lending in the emerging region,
tighten credit conditions and, in some cases, consider divesting
assets to raise funds and bolster their capital at home.
Fitch said its new outlook showed a receding "probability of
upgrades in the next 12 months" for Sofia, Prague, Riga and
Vilnius.
"Strong economic and financial linkages mean that countries
in central and eastern Europe are being adversely affected by
downward revisions to economic growth prospects and heightened
financial stress in the euro zone," Ed Parker, sovereign ratings
analyst at Fitch said in a statement.
Fitch rates Bulgaria's long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating at BBB-, the same as Latvia. It has Lithuania at
BBB and the Czechs at A+.
The region has been hit by the euro zone's debt woes and the
failure of EU leaders to solve those last week did nothing to
quell fears that the recession seen at the start of the global
financial crisis may return.
The share of exports from the four countries to the euro
zone ranges from 35 percent in Latvia to 79 percent of sales
abroad in the Czech Republic, meaning weaker demand there can
have a significant impact on growth.
Fitch cut its growth outlooks for the four countries to 2.3
percent in Bulgaria from 3.8 percent six months ago, 0.7 percent
for the Czechs versus 2.3 percent, 2.5 percent for Latvia from
3.5 percent, and 2.5 percent for Lithuania versus 3.8.
It said funding pressure on European banks had intensified,
which would weigh on capital inflows, depress credit growth and
weaken domestic demand across the region.
Fitch said an improvement in Europe's macro and financial
environment could allow it to resume positive rating actions,
but intensified financial stress or severe recession in the euro
zone could cause it to cut ratings.
"Weaker GDP growth will make it more challenging for CEE
countries to reduce budget deficits, while heightened risk
aversion may make it more expensive to issue debt in external
markets," Fitch said.
"Bond yields and credit default swaps in CEE markets have
risen significantly in H211. This re-pricing of risk highlights
how CEE countries are exposed to the deepening of the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis, in light of the strong economic and
financial links with the region."
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; editing by Stephen Nisbet)