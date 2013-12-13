(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks here MOSCOW/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Outlooks for most banking sectors in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Georgia in 2014 are Stable, reflecting the agency's expectation of largely unchanged operating conditions. However, risks to macroeconomic stability have increased in Ukraine, reflected in a Negative Outlook, and (to a lesser extent) Belarus. Rapid retail loan growth and a subdued economy present challenges for Russian banks, and consumer finance is also expanding quickly in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Most banking systems in the region still suffer from significant fundamental weaknesses, resulting in generally low ratings. Kazakh and Ukrainian banks remain most burdened by high levels of impaired loans; some lenders in Russia and Azerbaijan have significant legacy problems in their corporate books; and the Belarusian and Uzbek banks are afflicted by policy lending and state control of the economy. Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are commodity price dependent, while Ukraine, Belarus and Georgia have weak external finances. Rapid growth and higher household leverage have increased risks in Russian consumer finance, but these are offset by portfolio diversification at universal banks and high margins at specialised retail lenders. Overall, Fitch expects key sector credit metrics, including banks' performance and capitalisation, to remain largely stable in 2014, as economic growth, although sluggish, remains positive. The clean-up of the system by the Russian Central Bank is favourable, but could give rise to some liquidity risks in the near term. Continued strong economic growth in Kazakhstan should support banks' performance, while regulatory forbearance and generally comfortable liquidity limit near-term risks for most banks. However, non-performing loans (in IFRS accounts) will remain high due to the very weak financial standing of most problem borrowers, and some large banks' loss absorption capacity is still moderate relative to impaired loan volumes. The performance of banks in Ukraine and Belarus in 2014 will remain highly dependent on macroeconomic developments, with asset quality, capital ratios and deposit stability potentially vulnerable to exchange rate weakness and its impact on economic activity. Fitch views near-term risks as higher in Ukraine, as reflected in the Negative Outlook, while we expect Belarus to avoid a full-blown financial crisis in 2014. Georgian banks should benefit from a pick-up in economic activity following the completion of the electoral cycle, supporting growth in business volumes and helping to maintain asset quality. However, downside risks remain, given the close links between the political climate, investment levels and market confidence in the country. Further very rapid and weakly managed retail loan growth would be negative for banks most exposed to this sector in Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, while legacy corporate problems could also put downward pressure on selected ratings in these markets. Negative Sector Outlooks in these countries are unlikely unless oil prices fall, pushing economies into recession. A concerted effort to clean up Kazakh banks' balance sheets would be positive. A further deterioration in external finances could increase downward pressure on Ukrainian bank ratings and change the Belarus Sector Outlook to Negative. 