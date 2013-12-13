(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
Outlooks for most banking sectors in the Commonwealth of
Independent States
(CIS) and Georgia in 2014 are Stable, reflecting the agency's
expectation of
largely unchanged operating conditions. However, risks to
macroeconomic
stability have increased in Ukraine, reflected in a Negative
Outlook, and (to a
lesser extent) Belarus. Rapid retail loan growth and a subdued
economy present
challenges for Russian banks, and consumer finance is also
expanding quickly in
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
Most banking systems in the region still suffer from significant
fundamental
weaknesses, resulting in generally low ratings. Kazakh and
Ukrainian banks
remain most burdened by high levels of impaired loans; some
lenders in Russia
and Azerbaijan have significant legacy problems in their
corporate books; and
the Belarusian and Uzbek banks are afflicted by policy lending
and state control
of the economy. Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
are commodity
price dependent, while Ukraine, Belarus and Georgia have weak
external finances.
Rapid growth and higher household leverage have increased risks
in Russian
consumer finance, but these are offset by portfolio
diversification at universal
banks and high margins at specialised retail lenders. Overall,
Fitch expects key
sector credit metrics, including banks' performance and
capitalisation, to
remain largely stable in 2014, as economic growth, although
sluggish, remains
positive. The clean-up of the system by the Russian Central Bank
is favourable,
but could give rise to some liquidity risks in the near term.
Continued strong economic growth in Kazakhstan should support
banks'
performance, while regulatory forbearance and generally
comfortable liquidity
limit near-term risks for most banks. However, non-performing
loans (in IFRS
accounts) will remain high due to the very weak financial
standing of most
problem borrowers, and some large banks' loss absorption
capacity is still
moderate relative to impaired loan volumes.
The performance of banks in Ukraine and Belarus in 2014 will
remain highly
dependent on macroeconomic developments, with asset quality,
capital ratios and
deposit stability potentially vulnerable to exchange rate
weakness and its
impact on economic activity. Fitch views near-term risks as
higher in Ukraine,
as reflected in the Negative Outlook, while we expect Belarus to
avoid a
full-blown financial crisis in 2014.
Georgian banks should benefit from a pick-up in economic
activity following the
completion of the electoral cycle, supporting growth in business
volumes and
helping to maintain asset quality. However, downside risks
remain, given the
close links between the political climate, investment levels and
market
confidence in the country.
Further very rapid and weakly managed retail loan growth would
be negative for
banks most exposed to this sector in Russia, Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan, while
legacy corporate problems could also put downward pressure on
selected ratings
in these markets. Negative Sector Outlooks in these countries
are unlikely
unless oil prices fall, pushing economies into recession. A
concerted effort to
clean up Kazakh banks' balance sheets would be positive.
A further deterioration in external finances could increase
downward pressure on
Ukrainian bank ratings and change the Belarus Sector Outlook to
Negative.
Reduced external pressures and sustainable growth could revise
the Ukrainian
bank Outlook to Stable.
The report '2014 Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
James Watson (Emerging Europe)
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov (Russia)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Olga Ignatieva (Ukraine, Belarus)
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Roman Kornev (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan)
Assistant Director
+7 495 956 2409
Dmitri Vasiliev (Azerbaijan)
Assistant Director
+7 495 956 5576
Lindsey Liddell (Georgia)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah
Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
