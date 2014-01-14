(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
while pressure continues to mount for consolidation within Germany's highly
fragmented public-sector (PS) insurance sector, the prospect of mergers is
restricted by PS insurers' ownership structure.
Because of their public ownership, Fitch believes that a merger of PS insurers
in the legal form of a stock company will be unlikely primarily as public
officials are not willing to tolerate the job losses that such mergers may
entail in their own region. A public-sector company would remain under public
control while a stock company could be divested, allowing offices to be closed.
Further, because public-sector insurers operate in their own tightly defined
geographical regions, synergies from mergers are likely to be smaller than for
traditional insurers.
Fitch believes that the resilience of PS life insurers to persistently low
investment yields is lower than the sector average because of limited earnings
diversification. Additionally, PS life insurers held a slightly lower level of
funds for future appropriation compared with the German life insurance sector
average at end-2012. Fitch believes that capital requirements after the
introduction of Solvency II are likely to be challenging for PS life insurers
because of their traditional product mix.
PS non-life insurers reported solid underwriting profitability and achieved an
average net combined ratio (CR) of 96.2% for 2008-12, which compares favourably
with the German market average of 97.1% despite their high market share in
German home insurance (the weakest line in underwriting profitability). However,
PS non-life insurers are likely to report weaker CRs than the sector average for
2013 because of their higher-than-average exposure to recent floods and
hailstorms.
